Minister Mumba urges technical colleges to rigorously market their innovations

* After being impressed with a modern irrigation system at Sonda which is an innovation of Mzuzu Technical College

* As well as a solar-powered charging facility which one can be used to charge multiple gadgets at once

By Rose Cross Mahorya, MANA

Minister of Labour Vitumbiko Mumba has impressed on technical colleges and vocational training institutions in the country to rigorously market innovations they develop so that they can increase their revenue bases.

Speaking in Mzuzu yesterday when he visited Mzuzu Technical College, Mumba applauded the fact that most institutions in the country are doing well in coming up with new innovations — however, he noted that little is being done to market the same to the general public.

“I am aware that these colleges have some funding woes, but they can utilize their respective innovations by turning them into sources of generating income for themselves,” he said.

“For instance at Mzuzu Technical College, we have seen a solar powered charging facility which one can use to charge multiple gadgets at once. We have also seen a modern type of irrigation facility at Sonda which is a brain child of Mzuzu Technical College.”

Mumba emphasised that the institutions need to show what they can offer to the nation through development of more useful innovations which can lure stakeholder investment.

Julius Phiri, Principal for Mzuzu Technical College — which is jointly run by Roman Catholic Church’s Mzuzu Diocese and Malawi Government through Ministry of Labour — appreciated the Minister’s visit, saying it was a source of motivation to the students at the facility.

“Through visits like this one, our students get encouraged and motivated specifically if their respective innovations are appreciated,” he said. “We have taken note of suggestions by the minister such that we will move on to get certification for some innovations which are already completed so that we can sale them out.”

Mumba, who was in company of Secretary for Labour, Chikondano Mussa; Technical Entrepreneurial, Vocational Education & Training Authority (TEVETA) Executive Director, Elwin Sichilora and other Ministry officials, was in the Northern Region since Monday visiting both private and public institutions to check compliance on different labour related laws.

The Minister and his entourage had an interactive meeting with business people plying their trade at Taifa Market in Mzuzu City on Monday where he urged employers in the country to know various labour laws for them to properly adhere to law requirements.

Mumba said most employers do not know what the law requires of them, hence feel infringed when labour officers enforce the laws: “You need to understand what the law expects of you — otherwise, ignorance of the law will never be an excuse for failure to adherence.

“Current laws stipulate that the minimum wage for workers at the market is K75,000, but we have received complaints that some employers are not complying with this.”

Mumba, who earlier in the day made the same plea at Kawarazi Estate, where it was also discovered that some labour laws were flouted, said the law does not count payment in kind as a form of wage.

“I hear other employers, because they provide meals and other services to the workers, they consider it as part of their wages, but from today you must know that the law does not acknowledge that since it considers wages to be at minimum of K75,000 regardless of other services provided to them,” he said.

Chairperson for Taifa Market, Harifa Saidi said a meeting will be called to remind employers of the requirements of the law but was quick to mention that issues of compliance will be up to individual employers.

“We were given a chance to say our grievances; however, we will do our best to comply despite the challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Mumba ordered that Suhana Continental and Bakers Pride Bakeries in Mzuzu City be served with improvement notices for failing to meet standards in providing their workers with safety kits.

Addressing the media after a surprise visit to the facilities in Mzuzu CBD and Luwinga premises, respectively, around 10h00 on Monday, Mumba said he discovered that some workers were working without gloves, masks and boots.

“We have spoken to their managers, and they have assured us that they will rectify the shortfalls, hence the notice,” he reported. “The district labour officials will visit the facilities again to check compliance.”

Mumba, however, commended the two bakeries for conferring permanent employment to workers who have worked for over 12 months and giving overtime allowances to workers working beyond normal work hours.

“I give the two bakeries an average score because, upon interacting with the employees, I learnt that those who have worked for over 12 months are given permanent employment and are paid in accordance with the ministry’s guidelines.

“Those on temporary work are also paid accordingly an amount of K5,000 per day, while those working beyond normal work hours are given overtime pay.”

Supervisor at Bakers Pride, Rahoo Palm Mahesh assured the Minister that the shortfalls will be rectified soon.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry issued a prohibition order to Kawarazi Estate, stopping work in one of its farms following the absence of pit latrines, safe drinking water, a nursing shelter for breastfeeding workers, and failure to use certified scales.—Edited by Maravi Express