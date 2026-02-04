Minister Mbilizi demands full audit report from BWB on loss of K8 billion due to purchase of faulty meters

* Expresses great disappointment over BWB reverting to post-paid billing system in this modern technological era

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Brenda Nkosi, MANA

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation & Water Development, Roza Fatch Mbilizi has demanded a full audit report from Blantyre Water Board (BWB) management to indicate what led the institution to lose over K8 billion due to purchase of faulty pre-paid meters.

Reporting on her official Facebook account after her visit to BWB offices in Blantyre on Monday where she engaged the institution’s top management along with Board member, George Eneya, to understand how they operate, Mbilizi indicated that she was disappointed to learn that BWB “is still using a post-paid billing system in this modern technological era”.

“[The Management] reported that they have lost about K8 billion because of pre-paid meters,” she said. “I discovered that faulty meters were procured — therefore, I demanded a full audit report on the purchase of these faulty meters.”

The public was not pleased when BWB were replacing the pre-paid meters that were of great convenience by reverting to post-paid billing system, through which staff conduct physical visits to residences with a scanning gadget that determines the current bill along with arrears.

The customer is then supposed to use digital money payment systems to pay the bill but in most cases, the systems fail due to congested network services, forcing people to visit BWB offices to pay.

Mbilizi reported that she organised the visit to BWB offices after Blantyre residents raised complaints about poor access to clean and safe drinking water as well as persistent intermittent supply.

She reported that the management explained some of the challenges that are affecting BWB’s ability to supply enough water, saying: “One major issue that stood out is the high level of non-revenue water, which is currently at 44%. This means that 44% of the water produced is lost without generating any income, mainly due to old and worn-out infrastructure.

“I advised them to urgently address this problem because the people of Blantyre deserve reliable and quality water, and it is the institution’s responsibility to provide it,” said the Minister, while appreciating BWB’s efforts being made to improve water supply, “especially the initiative to reduce operational costs by using solar energy”.

She further instructed the institution not to raise water tariffs, urging the management to focus on operational efficiency instead. She emphasised that the utility service provider has failed to remain accountable to its customers and that it is “unfairly” looking to consumers to offset its own financial mismanagement.

“We should not look for the easy way out by transferring this huge responsibility onto customers,” she said. “Work on other areas that generate revenue — such as reducing the non-revenue water, and collecting the K23 billion owed to the Board.

“Only then can we discuss increasing prices for customers,” she said, while issuing a stern warning to management that they must perform or resign, with emphasis that their primary mandate was to provide reliable safe water.

“Why do you want it to be normal for residents to face frequent water supply disruptions? Why do you play with people’s lives?” Mbilizi asked, noting that it was “embarrassing” for the country to still be battling cholera outbreaks due to poor water management.

She also questioned the Board’s expenditure, as they have operated at a loss for over five years without addressing the core drawbacks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, George Eneya indicated that they had already instructed BWB management to improve on service delivery, reduce water wastage and improve debt collection.

“The Minister is right — it is unheard of to lose 44% of what is generated,” he said. “We have already given management a six-month target to address these issues. We are also talking about ending the water supply disruptions in Blantyre.”

Mbilizi took the opportunity to urge all institutions within her Ministry to fully support President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s vision for the development of Malawi — “free from any form of sabotage”.