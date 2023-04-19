Minister Matola tips Muslims on the need of sharing with underprivileged during period of Ramadan



Matola presenting the items to Ndirande Maplot Mosque

By Victor Singano Jnr

Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola has emphasized on the need of adopting the spirit of sharing with the underprivileged during the period of the Holy Month of Ramadan and after.

Matola made the request in Blantyre at Ndirande Maplot Mosque where he was donating various assorted items to a group of 250 Muslim women.

The Minister said he decided to visit the area for a number of reasons, which included cheering families who were affected by effects of Cyclone Freddy by giving them a word of encouragement as well as reminding Muslim women that Eid celebration is a month or period of giving to one another -including non-Muslim members.

“As we are approaching to the last days of Ramadan, it is very important to encourage our women to make sure they take care of everyone in their society who is in need — without considering the religion they belong to because that’s what Ramadan in the Muslim religion means,” said Matola.

Chairperson of Ndirande Maplot Mgwirizano Muslim Women, Marium Jiya, thanked the Minister for the donation, which she said has come at a right time when majority of the members were struggling to have access to food during this period of Ramadan since they lost their properties due to Cyclone Freddy.

The donated items included maize flour, rice, sugar, salt, cooking oil, soya pieces among others.

In India — at an Iftar Get-Together organised by Zakat Centre India (ZCI) — decorated former Director General of Police for Indian Police Service, Syed Anwarul Huda (Rtd) exhorted communities to spend Zakat for productive purposes and educational upliftment all the time rather than just offering good deeds mostly the one month of the year of Ramadan.

Reported by renowned journalists for Maravi Express from the southern Indian City of Hyderabad, Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui filed that the Iftar Get-Together was a sight to behold — whose motto was ‘Collective efforts for poverty free self-reliant Ummah’.

The Zakat Centre India fielded the revered Director General of Police as guest of honour to inspire the delegates for productive purposes and educational development of Muslims.

Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui reported that Syed Anwarul Huda or SA Huda — as he is fondly and popularly addressed, motivated the community and stressed the need to move away from more and more consumption expenditure of Zakat.

“The supercop SA Huda ignited fire in the bellies of the fasting Muslims, who gathered at the Iftar Get-Together, by narrating his own experience and joy of giving away generously. On the advice of his better half, he takes out 2% every month on the income of that month.

“This way, he urged the people to donate more and more and not restrict themselves to 2.5% mandatory Zakat on whom it is binding. He opined that we tend to do good deeds mostly in one month of the year — Ramzan. He felt that there is a Zakat fatigue because everyone comes for Zakat in this month only.

“He pointed out that there are two clear trends visible:

1. Some people are loath to dip their hands in their pockets; and

2. People are generous too while it comes to good causes and the people involved are of integrity. The donors are then sure that their money will go for the purpose for which they are donating.

“SA Huda highlighted that 80% of the time is spent on funds collection in some cases and only 20% on work. He commended the example of a non-voluntary organizations confederation COVA headed by Dr. Mazhar Hussain, which spent only 20% of their time in fund collection and 80% on work.

“SA Huda appreciated the Zakat Centre India (ZCI) for spending the collected Zakat for productive and educational purposes also, apart from spending on consumption and pensions.

“It is significant to note that the ZCI is on a mission to eliminate poverty and help the poor and needy with its livelihood, education, ration, and pension projects,” he reported.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira