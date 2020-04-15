Minister Ben Phiri applauds stakeholder collaboration in Kasungu’s COVID-19 response

By Vincent Khonje, MANA

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri has applauded the relationship that exists between the District Council and its development partners in the response to the preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The District Council’s partners include Plan International Malawi, Care Malawi and WaterAid that work in close association with traditional leaders, Members of Parliament and Councillors in playing different roles.

Plan International and Care Malawi have and are still supporting trainings of health workers while WaterAid provided sanitation hand washing facilities.

Plan International is also supporting in community sensitisation in the in the prevention of the deadly pandemic.

The Minister, who is in the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, visited Kasungu District on Tuesday to appreciate the state of preparedness for COVID-19 prevention and management.

Phiri said though there was still room for improvement, he was satisfied with the efforts the Council and the partners have so far made.

“The Central Government relies on district councils to carry out development programmes and I came to check if the Council here is prepared [for the COVID-19] and also to know if it needs further support,” Phiri said.

“I am impressed with Kasungu as the fight to stop the spread of Coronavirus is being collectively done by government and other partners.

“I am, therefore, asking other partners who have not joined the fight against the virus to join the band wagon.”

The Minister also had a chance to interact with health workers who were undergoing a training on COVID-19 and assured participants that government would do all it can to support them.

“If we have to save Kasungu from this virus, it has to be you,” he said. “Government will make sure that you are supported in the best way possible.

“We will make sure there is personal protective equipment available to you,” he said.

He also visited Kasungu main market where he assured those plying their trade that the facility will have hand washing facilities and bins.

Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Emmanuel Golombe said they would ensure that the Coronavirus is not spread in the district.

He took cognizance that the district’s different committees — such as Public Health Emergency Management Committee, District Rapid Response Team and District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) — which are members in different stakeholders are playing the crucial role in the fight against Coronavirus.

“Currently, health workers have been trained on COVID-19 management; we have intensified hand washing in all facilities; there is on going public awareness and we have provided [phone] numbers of health workers to the public for easy reporting of suspected COVID-19 cases,” he said.

Dr Golombe also said they are doing surveillance of suspected cases in the district by following up on those who had returned from outside the country.

During the Minister’s visit, Plan International handed over 4,000 sensitization posters to Kasungu District Health Office.