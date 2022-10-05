MIM Blantyre campus moves to MPC college facility; Opens doors through its 2022 cohort of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs

Dr. Kabwila making her keynote speech during the orientation workshop

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Institute of Management (MIM), whose head institution is based at Kanengo in Lilongwe, has moved its Blantyre campus to Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) college facility — formerly known as MultiCountry — opposite the Museum of Malawi at Chichiri.

It opened its doors by MIM acting Executive Director, Dr. Jessie Kabwila on Tuesday, October 4, through an orientation workshop of its 2022-26 cohort of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs.

The new campus moved to the MPC facility some three weeks ago, having operated from Malawi College of Distance Education (MCDE) premises at Ginnery Corner for the past five years.

Kabwila, a renowned academic, impressed on the new intake that MIM has a unique position in the academic fraternity, saying it is “the only higher education facility in Malawi that offer specialist courses in leadership, management and business”.

“I personally wish to congratulate each and every one of you for making it to be part of the prestigious MIM family, which pride itself as The Centre of Excellence,” she said.

“During your stay here, you will have the opportunity to learn and acquire new knowledge, develop new skills and enhance your career in a most profound way.

“The training that you will go through here at MIM will equip you with skills and the necessary competencies that our Malawi economy requires to continue the journey to prosperity in the spirit of the new government agenda, MW2063 growth strategy.

“Please take note that your admission to MIM is a memorable new chapter in your life because being a student here provides you with a deserved opportunity and chance to determine the direction and destiny of your life.”

The former academic for the University of Malawi (UNIMA), further assured the new intake that what Blantyre campus offers is the same standards offered at main Lilongwe campus, saying through its Business School, “MIM is playing its part in increasing access to and equity in higher education”.

“Our postgraduate and undergraduate programmes have multiple delivery modes and multiple entry points. This give chance to Malawians of all ages including working class to still access quality higher education and upgrade their qualifications.”

There are 10 programmes being offered — 8 in the department of business and management and two in the department of information and knowledge management (ICT) in addition to the external programs being offered in collaboration with other partners.

One partner include Bolton University of the United Kingdom, which are are running concurrently — MBA Top-up, Supply Chain Management, Project Management and Strategic Management.

The programs are offered within the weekdays and weekends to accommodate the working class and this cohort has many from the corporate world as well as fresh undergraduates.

All programs under the Department of Business and Management are accredited by the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) with other programs in the ICT department being assessed by NCHE for accreditation and Kabwila said she was confident that they will be accredited as they are just waiting for the feedback.

The institution, which was established as MIM Act No. 7 of 1989, currently has a total student population of 2,133 students — broken down to 1,577 postgraduates and 556 undergraduates.

“We need you to hold the flag of this institution high as you study with determination and hard work,” Kabwila told the new cohort. “There is no shortcut in academic journey, you just have to work hard, study smart and be determined on your studies with focus.

“MIM has well qualified and extremely dedicated members of staff — both full time and adjunct members — that are there to provide the support needed for the learning process of the students of all backgrounds to produce graduates that would come up with practical solutions and steps to meaningfully contribute to the development of our country Malawi.”

She also impressed on them that MIM continues to develop its research capacity, saying a Research Unit was established within MIM business school to coordinate all research activities undertaken at MIM.

“To this end, a research coordinator was duly appointed to lead and coordinate capacity building of MIM staff. The Research Unit is key for our students to graduate within the prescribed period of study following all the academic due processes of their dissertations.”

She assured the students that they will graduate within the prescribed period of their study and that it will not take more time after finishing their studies for their graduation ceremony, saying just last August over 400 students were graduated.