Mighty Wanderers terminate coach Meck Mwase’s contract over absent without leave

By Duncan Mlanjira

The contract for Mighty Wanderers head coach, Meck Mwase has been terminated following a period he has been absent from his duties since November 4 without notifying the club or obtaining its approval.

A statement from the club says there has been no response despite “multiple efforts to contact him [and] given these circumstances, Mighty Wanderers FC has made the difficult but necessary decision to terminate Mwase’s services with immediate effect”.

The statement further said management “is currently implementing interim coaching arrangements to ensure the club’s continuity and maintain its competitive edge [and that] further announcement regarding the coaching situation will be made in due course”.

“We extend our gratitude to Mr. Mwase for his contributions during his tenure and wish him the best in his future endeavours. Meanwhile our focus remains on driving the club forward to making Mighty Wanderers mighty again.”

Wanderers started the TNM Super League 2024 after appointing Burundian Nsazwirimo Radamadhan as head coach with Meck Mwase as his assistant but following poor performance after Week 8 of the season, the Burundian resigned.

Mwase was thus appointed as interim coach with Bob Mpinganjira as his assistant and while the Nomads’ form picked up in the TNM Super League 2024 campaign, they were ousted from the FDH Bank Cup 2024.



They then focused on the Airtel Top 8 2024 in which they reached the semifinals only to be beaten by Silver Strikers by a lone goal.

In between, they were in strong contention for the TNM Super League 2024 title but again they floundered when they lost two crucial matches back-to-back against Chitipa United and Nyasa Big Bullets — leaving them still at 2nd place but seven points behind.

With just five games to wrap up the season, Mighty Wanderers shall amass 65 points, while leaders Silver Strikers — with six more to go — shall garner 72.

Meanwhile, Wanderers might atone their fans for a cup title through the Castel Challenge Cup 2024, whose Round of 16 draw — that also determined pairing for the quarterfinals and the semifinals — sees them avoiding current champions of the 2024 FDH Bank Cup and Airtel Top 8 champions, Nyasa Big Bullets as they are set to meet each other only in the final.

First drawn for the Round of 16 were Hilltop to meet winners of the yet to be played Round of 32 match between defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Changalume Barracks while Wanderers were drawn against fellow TNM Super League side, Creck Sporting Club.