Mighty Wanderers still fined K1m for improper conduct of supporters despite lobbying not to be associated with their fans’ misconduct behaviour

* Given up to 48 hours to respond upon receipt of the charge letter sent today, November 24

* The Nomads failed to prevent their supporters from bullying their opponents by pouring liquid substances on MAFCO players in the tunnel

* When they were going to the dressing room at half time and harassing a MAFCO kit master by confiscating papers from him at half time

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) have been fined K1 million for their supporters misconduct during the Airtel Top 8 match against MAFCO FC November 6 at the Kamuzu Stadium.

This despite Wanderers lobbying to FAM on November 17 two days after the football governing body’s Competitions Committee met to review the case, saying the Nomads were “not responsible for what these alleged supporters did and we call upon FAM to deal with such conduct decisively against those individual supporters if at all a wrong was established”.

The Nomads provided names and contact numbers of the teams’ alleged supporters who were involved in juju beliefs as they distanced themselves from the charge laid upon them.

However, FAM Competitions Committee has still charged Wanderers and given up to 48 hours to respond upon receipt of the charge letter sent today, November 24.

The verdict from Competitions Committee — having reviewed relevant reports, evidence and responses from all parties and as mandated by article 22.2 of the 2022 Airtel Top 8 Cup Rules and Regulations — the Nomads were found guilty on two counts of misconduct one being bullying of opponents — contrary to Article 22.13.

“Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC failed to prevent their supporters from bullying their opponents by pouring liquid substances on MAFCO players in the tunnel when they were going to the dressing room at half time and harassing a MAFCO kit master by confiscating papers from him at half time.”

Thus being fined K500,000 and a further K500,000 for bringing the game of football into disrepute contrary to Article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code.

Wanderers have been order to pay the K1 million fine before their next official fixture and if they are not satisfied with decision, “they have the right to appeal to the FAM Disciplinary Committee within 72 hours of receiving this letter and upon fulfilling the Appeals conditions in-line with Article 14 of the 2022 Airtel Top 8 Cup’s Rules and Regulations.

FAM has also commenced disciplinary proceedings Lackson Meke, Dennis Chitsulo, Osman Gomani and Lloyd Makandanji in respect of their conduct during the 2022 Airtel Top 8 against MAFCO FC and have since been invited to provide FAM Secretariat with their position in relation to the charge within 48 hours of November 24.

These are the names that Wanderers provided to FAM as the culprits as they distanced themselves from their supporters’ beliefs in juju misconduct in the letter Board secretary of Mighty Wanderers Football Club 2021 Limited, Chauncy Gondwe sent to FAM having looked at the picture evidence which FAM presented and deplored the behaviour of the supporters.

“It is unfortunate that some supporters would resort to unorthodox means of using juju during matches,” said the letter. “As a company, we do not believe in such beliefs and our supporters are even aware of this position.

FAM has responded by summoning the specific individuals and hear their side of the story as their conduct was not sanctioned by Wanderers, who said they are “ready to provide any assistance needed in [FAM’s] investigations”.

Wanderers also indicated that they were also proceeding to take their own internal corrective measures, emphasizing that “as Wanderers, we do not tolerate what happened on 6th November, 2022.”

What the supporters did is associated with juju beliefs and when accepting to lead the limited company as its president in 2021, Thom Mpinganjira asked supporters to be exemplary and not be involved in deplorable behaviour of violence or juju because Wanderers were known for its good discipline in the past.

In September, Mpinganjira emphasized his disdain of juju when he told the Nation newspaper that some of the Nomads fans’ obsession with juju was embarrassing and denting the club’s image following incidents that followed each other in August.

The first was on August 7 at Dedza Stadium between Wanderers and Dedza Dynamos in the FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 match where the Nomads players urinated on the pitch before kick-off.

Barely a week later during their quarter-final match against Kamuzu Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium, some alleged Nomads fans were also captured pouring liquid stuff along the tunnel leading to the dressing room.

Mpinganjira told Garry Chirwa of the Nation that as the club embarks on a new chapter, it is important that the fans should conduct some soul-searching and do away with juju beliefs.

He is quoted as saying: “As a Christian, I get embarrassed with stories linking the team to acts of juju. We shouldn’t be believing in juju because it doesn’t work in football. It is something that is psychological.

“Everyone knows that football is about investing in technical and tactical skills. That is why teams such as Manchester City and Real Madrid do well. It is the supporters who are behind this and, in turn, they brainwash the players.”

Mpinganjira stressed that the practice has the potential to affect the club’s sponsorship and when the Nation contacted Wanderers supporters committee chairperson, Dinesi Chitsulo said they have embarked on an awareness campaign to get rid of the juju obsession.

“I for one do not believe in juju and I have been propagating against such practices,” he was quoted as saying. “In fact, there are just a few individuals who are involved in the act.

“They do it without the knowledge of my committee, but it is indeed embarrassing and it is costing us a lot in fines.”

FAM instituted disciplinary action against Wanderers over the incident at Dedza Stadium, saying the weird behaviour is contrary to the 2022 FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations.

They were found guilty of bringing the game of football into disrepute contrary to Article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code, fined K1.5 million and suspended for a period of six months from the date of the decision, on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again.

For urinating on the pitch upon arrival at the stadium and pouring urine around the dressing room area, Wanderers were fined K500,000.

However, some school of thought fault Wanderers from distancing themselves from FAM’s charge of misconduct as it is clearly constituted in the football governing body’s competition’s statutes bringing the game of football into disrepute contrary to the FAM Disciplinary Code.

“What the football fraternity needs to do is go back to this FAM Disciplinary Code and legally re-align it if clubs are failing to control their supporters from such deplorable behaviour,” said a source who did not want to be named.

“The pitch is a sacred area — only meant to be accessed by those tasked with the responsibility of match management. No one else should be allowed onto the pitch.

“Pitch invasion is a serious offence elsewhere in as far as football match management is concerned for the safety and security of the players and match officials.

“It is time sanity was brought at the venues. For heaven’s sake, If juju really works, the Flames could have been winning the Africa Cup of Nations many times, including the FIFA World Cup.”