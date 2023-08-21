Mighty Wanderers Queens thrash Evirom 5-0 in FAM Women’s League

* Ongani Mnenula was the heroine of the day having scored a hat trick in 18th minute; 32nd and the 53rd



Mighty Wanderers Queens FC chalked their first win in the FAM Women’s League by whipping Evirom 5-0 at BAT Stadium on Saturday with Ongani Mnenula as the heroine of the day having scored a hat trick.

Wanderers Media reports that Mnenula opened the score sheet in the 18th minute before adding another goal to her tally in the 32nd minute and finally put a third in the 53rd minute.

The other scorers were Faluna Umali and Shira Mangani and with the win, the Lali Lubani Road Queens now have four points from the two games played in the league this far as they drew 0-0 with Attu Bullets in the league opener last week.

Mighty Queens coach, Thom Kazembe was delighted with the result adding it was a move in the right direction: “Having opened the league with a dull draw, we needed positive energy to move forward.

“The win will help build confidence in the girls that it is possible not only to win but with many goals”, Kazembe told Wanderers Media.

The teams captain, Fanny Moyo is quoted as saying: “The victory is as a result of team work and commitment. I urge my friends to maintain this gear towards more and more good results.”

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has supported Ntopwa Super Queens with K13 million to meet the team’s local camping and transport costs in South Africa ahead of their maiden CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA qualifier participation in Durban.

They are pitted in Group A of the COSAFA qualifiers together with reigning champions, Green Buffaloes of Zambia in COSAFA; Botswana’s Double Action Ladies and Lesotho Defence Force.

The 8-Team tournament is set to take place in Durban between August 30 and 8 September and Group B has Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa); Olympic de Moroni (Comoros); Costa do Sol (Mozambique) and Young Buffaloes (Eswatini).

FAM has offered the Women’s National champions free full board accommodation for two weeks at Mpira Village at the cost of K11 million and the team’s delegation of 30 players and seven officials went in into camp on Sunday and will stay at Mpira Village until Sunday August 27 when they fly out to Durban for the competition.

FAM has also facilitated the hiring of a coach at K2 million for the team’s travel from Johannesburg to Durban and return.

FAM general secretary, Alfred Gunda is quoted by Fam.mw as saying: “When the team knocked on our doors for support, we decided to assist them with a two-week camp and also offered to pay for their local transport in South Africa as they only booked air tickets from Blantyre to Johannesburg and back.

“We feel Ntopwa deserve support from all of us on this project which is crucial to the development of women’s football in the country and we are asking Malawians to come on board and support the team as they are carrying Malawi flag at this tournament.”

Ntopwa owner Jomo Osman is quoted as saying: “We would like to thank FAM for the gesture and we don’t take their support . We will work hard and give our best at the tournament.”

A report by CAFonline says Green Buffaloes have become regulars of the tournament, along with Botswana’s Double Action, who are both making their third appearance.

The inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League champions are Mamelodi Sundowns, who claimed the 2021 title are expected to carry the favourites tag in Group B alongside Olympic de Moron — who finished fourth at last year’s edition after impressive performances that saw them advance from the group stages in their maiden appearance.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals to determine the two teams that will battle it out for the single spot reserved for the COSAFA region at the CAF Women’s Champions League set to take place in Cote d’Ivoire between November 5-19.

Ntopwa Super Queens won the 2022 FAM National Women’s Championship after beating Lilongwe-based side Ascent Academy 5-3 in post-match penalties at the Mpira Stadium in May with the individual awards going to their mentor Isaac Jomo Osman as the Best Coach.

Vanessa Chikupira of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC won the Golden Boot accolade after scoring 11 goals.