Mighty Wanderers keep their lead of TNM Super League 2024 season



* After beating Creck Sporting 3-0 yesterday while Silver Strikers drew 1-1 with Dedza Dynamos this afternoon

* Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets beat Chitipa United 3-0 to rest at position 6

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Wanderers, who beat debutantes Creck United 3-0 yesterday to take temporary lead of the TNM Super League 2024 season, have now maintained their top spot after Silver Strikers drew 1-1 with Dedza Dynamos this afternoon.

The two sides share 7 points but Wanderers have a better goal difference having had an overall 7 goals scored against one goal from their three matches so far — having drawn first with Kamuzu Baracks 1-1 before beating another debutante FOMO FC 3-0 and now 3-0 against Creck Sporting.

Silver started with 2-0 win over Chitipa United followed by 3-1 win against Bangwe All Stars before today’s 1-1 draw with Dedza to garner a total of six goals against 2.

On third place are Moyale Barracks with 6 points after their 3-0 win over Civil Service United yesterday through goals from Raphael Phiri (45+2), Charles Nkhoma (81’) and Chifundo Damba (83’).

Also with six points are Mzuzu City Hammers (4th) and Creck Sporting (5th) but separated through goal difference while defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets; who beat Chitipa United 3-1 today, are 6th — having drawn 1-1 in their first game and 0-0 against Mighty Tigers in their second.

Against Chitipa today, they scored through Babatunde Adepoju in the 23rd minute followed by Ephraim Kondowe (78’) and Patrick Mwaungulu (81’).

In the other matches today, Mighty Tigers beat 1-0 with Mzuzu City Hammers through Bright Mtondagowa’s 70th minute while Bangwe All Stars drew 1-1 with Karonga United with the hosts scoring from the penalty spot through Aubrey Maloya in the 34th and Karonga equalizing in the 85th.

Yesterday, Kamuzu Barracks beat 2-1 another debutante FOMO FC from Mulanje in their also first away match after they won 1-0 against Bangwe All Stars in their opening campaign at Mulanje Park before losing to Mighty Wanderers 0-3 at the same venue in their second match.

Kamuzu Barracks scored through Zeliat Nkhoma (26′, 81’) and Olson Kanjira (46′) while FOMO replied through Hassan Hussen (55′).

Moyale beat Civil Service United 3-0 through Raphael Phiri (45+2), Charles Nkhoma (81’) and Chifundo Damba (83’) while the third debutante in the 2024 TNM Super League season, Baka City drew 0-0 with Mafco.

This is their 3rd loss in their debut appearance having been beaten 0-1 by Karonga United in a derby at Karonga Stadium before being 2-1 by Mzuzu City Hammers in the second game.

Baka City are on the relegation zone’s 15 position alongside Dedza United on 14th and Bangwe All Stars on 16th.

So the race is on to dethrone the 2023 title holders, Nyasa Big Bullets — who are gunning for their 18th title since the top flight league was formed in 1986 and the 6th consecutive of the TNM Super League titles.

Nyasa Big Bullets won a historic quadruple last season — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup, the Airtel Top 8 as well as the season opener, the FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield 2023, which they defended in this year’s edition after beating Silver Strikers through post-match penalties.