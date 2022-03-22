Mighty Wanderers granted Mpira Stadium as home venue; As they next date TN Stars in next 2022 TNM Super League match

The magnificent Mpira Stadium at Chiwembe

* After their 1-2 loss to arch rivals Nyasa Bullets, the Nomads apply for shift of their home games

* No single draw in all eight 2022 TNM Super League opening matches as KB take the lead on goals scored

By Duncan Mlanjira

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has revised this weekend’s 2022 TNM Super League round of matches by shifting Mighty Wanderers match against TN Stars on Saturday from Kamuzu Stadium to Mpira Stadium at Chiwembe in Limbe.

This follows a letter from Mighty Wanderers to SULOM made on Monday, March 21 in which the Nomads requested that all their home games be shifted to Mpira Stadium effective against Kasungu-based TN Stars.

The request issued by Wanderers FC Limited’s Board secretary, Humphrey Mvula, said the Nomads officially applied Mpira Stadium as their official match venue for this season through Football Association of Malawi Club Licensing processes whose update in the system was still in progress.

“We, therefore, request SULOM to understand and act accordingly since our first match is scheduled to be at Kamuzu Stadium,” Mvula said, and thus SULOM’s decision to change Saturday’s match.

Other fixtures on Saturday are:

* Silver Strikers v Rumphi United @ Silver Stadium

* Red Lions v Karonga United @ Balaka Stadium

* Moyale v Civil Service @ Mzuzu Stadium

Sunday

* Blue Eagles v Rumphi United @ Nankhaka

* Dedza Dynamos v Karonga United @ Balaka Stadium

* Ekwendeni Hammers v Mafco FC @ Mzuzu Stadium

* Sable Farming FC v TN Stars @ Mpira Stadium

* Kamuzu Barracks v Tigers FC @ Civo Stadium

Meanwhile, there was no single draw in all the eight 2022 TNM Super League opening matches played last weekend that has seen Kamuzu Barracks (KB) taking the lead on goals scored when they beat Karonga United 3-1.

KB scored through Deus Nkutu, Chimwemwe Chisambi and Gregory Nachipo while Karonga United’s consolation goal was from Khumbo Msowoya.

Three teams — Civil Service FC; Ekwendeni Hammers and Dedza Dynamos — tie on goal difference as they all won their matches by 2-0 margins.

Civil Service FC beat Sable Farming through goals from Christopher Kumwembe and Arnold Masamba; Ekwendeni Hammers hammered TN Stars (Wongani Lungu and Edgar Mgagana) while Dedza Dynamos saw off Rumphi United (Promise Kamwendo and Charles Chipala).

Fifth place is occupied by Nyasa Big Bullets having beaten Wanderers 2-1 with goals from Chimwemwe Idana and Anthony Mfune; 6th by Red Lions who beat Silver Strikers 1-0 (Royal Bokosi) with 7th occupied by Tigers FC after also beating Moyale 1-0 through Mphatso Kasonga.

The 8th position, which is the last spot for a place in the end of the season championship — the Airtel Top 8 — is occupied by Blue Eagles after also beating MAFCO 1-0 through Arthur Moffat.

From their opening match losses, Wanderers are 9th; followed by Silver Strikers 10th; Moyale 11th; MAFCO 13th; Karonga 13th; TN Stars 14th; Rumphi United 15 and Sable Farming 16th.