Mighty Wanderers FC not ready for international competition participation

* It’s better we compete than just participate for the sake of it



* We are at the moment developing our strategic plan for the next 10 years

* Which is a long-term plan both technically and commercially

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club will not be participating in any international tournament this season, saying they want to concentrate on fully developing the squad before considering competing in competitions such as Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

A statement from Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021) Limited, owners of the club, said they are concentrating on redevelopment of the squad, saying: “It’s better we compete than just participate for the sake of it.”

Signed by the company’s Board secretary, Chancy Gondwe and acting chief executive officer (CEO), Roosevelt Mpinganjira, the statement further said the club “is at the moment developing its strategic plan for the next 10 years which is a long-term plan both technically and commercially”.

“This is in line with our vision of developing Wanderers as a going concern. We would like also to create and build a successful and sustainable football club for the supporters before we return to continental football which has been the vision of our President [Thom Mpinganjira] and the Board.”

Meanwhile, the 2022-2023 CAF Champions League two-leg final between Al-Ahly of Egypt and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco will be played on June 4 and 11 — with the first leg in Cairo.

Al-Ahly beat Esperance of Tunisia for their 4th consecutive CAF Champions League final appearance while Wydad saw off South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals.

Al-Ahly, who have won the title for a record 10 times, were humiliated by Mamelodi in the group stages when they drew 2-2 in Cairo before being hammed 5-2 defeat in Pretoria.

Sundowns first drew 0-0 draw with Wydad in Casablanca and drew again 2-2 at home for the Moroccan side to go through on away goals rule.