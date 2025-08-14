Mighty Wanderers FC (2021) Ltd appoints lawyer Wapona Kita as Board Director 

* His deep understanding of governance and compliance will be invaluable as the club continues to strengthen its institutional framework

* Beyond his legal acumen, Mr Kita is a recognised leader in sports administration as he holds a Certificate in International Sports Law

* He currently serves as the chairperson of the Judicial Commission of the Malawi Olympic Committee where he has played a pivotal role in upholding integrity and fairness in Malawi sports

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021) Limited had appointed lawyer Wapona Kita to its Board of Directors with immediate effect, replacing the post left vacant after Tiya Somba Banda resigned from his post last week.

A notice statement from Board Secretary, Chauncy Gondwe lauds Kita as a distinguished legal professional who is bringing with him “an exceptional blend of legal expertise and sports administration experience to club”.

“He holds an LLB in Commercial Law from the University of Malawi and boasts 20 years of practice, specialising in corporate and commercial law.

“His deep understanding of governance and compliance will be invaluable as the Club continues to strengthen its institutional framework. Beyond his legal acumen, Mr Kita is a recognised leader in sports administration.

“He holds a Certificate in International Sports Law and currently serves as the chairperson of the Judicial Commission of the Malawi Olympic Committee where he has played a pivotal role in upholding integrity and fairness in Malawi sports.

“The Board and management of Mighty Wanderers are confident that Kita’s leadership will further elevate the club’s governance, commercial strategy and long term development.”

In a statement last week, Board Secretary Chancy Gondwe, indicated that Tiya Somba’s resignation followed the identification of a potential conflict of interest stemming from his dual roles as both a director of the club and as a general coordinator of Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Gondwe emphasised that the decision was made to preserve the integrity and fairness of the competition, saying to ensure the integrity and fairness of the competition, he needed to step down from his position on the Wanderers Board.

Somba Banda, who also served as the club’s football development committee chairperson, was recognised for his exceptional service and leadership within the club, stressing that during his tenure, “he played a pivotal role in key football development initiatives as the team sought to reclaim its historic dominance in Malawian football”.

“We sincerely thank Mr. Tiya Somba Banda for his dedication, leadership and unwavering commitment during his tenure as Director and chairman of football development,” Gondwe said in the statement. “His contributions have been invaluable as we continue our mission to make Mighty Wanderers mighty again.”

On his part, Somba Banda told Nation Online after he tendered his resignation that it was an honour to serve the club for over one-and-a-half years.

“It is always a great honour and opportunity to serve the club that one loves most from childhood and I will always be grateful to the president, Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira for this.

“Unfortunately, other responsibilities have forced me to depart at this stage when the mission to make Mighty mighty again was in a good lane.

“I have all the confidence of the success of the team this season going forward because of the visionary leadership and the stewardship of the board. I wish the team all the success,” he told Nation Online’s Garry Chirwa.