Mighty Wanderers fan membership fees go along with Smile Life funeral insurance cover benefits

Benefits for paid up Mighty Wanderers supporters include funeral cover offered by sponsors of the team’s Player of the Match and Player of the Month, Smile Life insurance company.

The top membership is the Nyerere Platinum at K175,000 per year, which has the K2.5 million Smile Life funeral cover; the Nyerere Gold at K120,000 for K2 million cover; Nyerere Silver at K90,000 for K1.5 million; Nyerere Bronze at K60,000 for K1 million and Nyerere Classic at K10,000 for K500,000.

Other benefits for Nyerere Platinum are access to the VIP Lounge at the exclusive Wanderers Club House along Lali Lubani Road with two invited guests at one visit; five complementary VIP home match tickets; a replica jersey, diary and pen and invitation to Wanderers annual events.

For Nyerere Gold is also having access to the VIP Lounge at Wanderers Club House; three complementary VIP home match tickets; 10% discount on replica jersey, diary and pen and invitation to Wanderers annual events.

Nyerere Silver gives access to Wanderers main bar, three Covered Stand home match tickets, 5% discount on replica jersey and invitation to Wanderers annual bash.

Nyerere Bronze also has access to Wanderers main bar, two MBC Stand home match tickets and invitation to Wanderers annual bash while Nyerere Classic is access to Wanderers main bar and invitation to Wanderers annual bash.

Supporters will be physically registered during Wanderers games and other planned activities and make sure to bring National IDs, starting with today’s first match of the TNM Super League 2024 second round against Mzuzu City Hammers at Kamuzu Stadium — paying in cash or bank transfer.

Meanwhile, Wanderers has announced that the team have parted ways with midfielder Francis Mkonda on “mutual consent after lengthy discussions, highlighting a shared understanding between the club and the player”.

The club acknowledges that Mkonda “has been a valuable member” for five seasons and thus “acknowledges and values the enormous contribution which the player made during his stay’ at the Lali Lubani Road club.

“Among the key highlights, Mkonda will be remembered for his contribution towards winning the FISD Cup in 2018 and the Airtel Top 8 in 2022. Management of Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Limited wishes Mkonda all the best in his future undertakings.”

And in bolstering its squad ahead of the second round the Nomads have roped in goalkeeper Vincent Mdoka from their reserve side, who joined the Wanderers family from Immigration FC in November 2022.

Wanderers Club Media reports that Mdoka has featured in 36 games for the reserve side, producing a total of 19 clean sheets and saving 18 penalties in the process.

“Mdoka, who started his career at Griffin Young Stars, has helped the reserve side win the King Kabvina Champions Cup and the Nyasa Capital Finance Cup, among others,” says the Club Media.

Wanderers go into the second on second position with 28 points, nine points behind leaders, Silver Strikers at 37 while their opponents Mzuzu City Hammers are third with 25 points.











Silver Strikers are on the road to play against Karonga United also today at Karonga Stadium while defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets (4th with 23 points) are at home at Kamuzu Stadium tomorrow to face Moyale Barracks (7th with 22 points).

Other games today include Civil Service United (9th) v Chitipa United (14th) at Civo Stadium; Bangwe All Stars (15th) v Dedza Dynamos (10th) at Balaka Stadium and at Aubrey Dimba Stadium between Creck Sporting Club (6th) and Baka City (16th) — both being debutantes of the top flight league.

Tomorrow, FOMO FC (13th) will be at home at Mulanje Park hosting MAFCO FC (8th); Kamuzu Barracks (5th) dating Mighty Tigers (12th) at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.