Mighty Wanderers fan becomes second to win K2m in TNM Zampira promo

Journalist Yasin Limu draws out the lucky winner

* He correctly predicted that Mighty Wanderers would beat Bangwe All Stars 2-0

* He emerged the winner out of 21,721 correct predictions the promotion recorded during the period

By Duncan Mlanjira

The journey of making millionaires courtesy of TNM Zampira promotion continues. This time luck has perched on Mighty Mukuru Wanderers family of Chikwawa-based fan Robert Mlota who was drawn as the second winner of K2 million.

Mlota, a pharmacy technician at Chikwawa District Hospital, tried his luck when he correctly predicted that the game between Mighty Wanderers and Bangwe All Stars would end 2-0 in favour of the Nomads and emerged the winner out of 21,721 correct predictions the promotion recorded during the period.

“I always predict in the promotion but I didn’t expect to win such a big prize,” said the excited Mlota when contacted. “Therefore, winning today presents a great gift to me. I can’t believe I have won, its first of kind.”

He said that the money prize money will be used to finish his house which is under construction.

Mlota takes home K1 million and will donate K1 million worth of football equipment to Masasa F.P. School in Ntcheu, the school that Robert acquired his primary education.

The 2023 Zampira promotion, which has already distributed cash prizes has been one of the most successful promotions ever in terms of the number of participants and quality of prizes.

Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the 2023 episode of Zampira promotion which is creating value around the game of football.

“The essence of Zampira promotion is to create value on-and-off the pitch through inclusion of every stakeholder as a way of improving the game,” he said. “We have witnessed great participation and increased activity in the promotion, evidently football fans have appreciated the value of taking part in Zampira promotion.”

The promotion was launched to continuously engage supporters and create buzz in the TNM Super League.

“As a long-term sponsor of the elite league, TNM understands the rapid evolving and diversification of football; fans want to be fully immersed into the game than just watching. Through the promotion we take the 12th player, who bring an extra vibe to the game to an advanced experience,” Jonazi said.

The monthly winner of K2 million is based on the draw of correct predictions of weekly games during the eight months period and it also has a daily SMS trivia questions component aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions.

Four customers will each win K50,000 every week and to participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451 or dial *451# to access other features. The SMS costs K50.