Mighty Wanderers displaced Bullets from top of TNM Super League; Silver Strikers dislodge Ekhaya FC from 3rd place

By Duncan Mlanjira

As the first round gets closer to the end, the race for the TNM Super League 2025 is now getting tighter at the top now that reigning champions have picked themselves from for the middle pack to perch on 3rd position.

The Bankers have dislodged Ekhaya FC from the position sharing 20 points with the Cowboys, who lost 0-1 yesterday to Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium while Silver drew 1-1 with Moyale FC.

Wanderers now have 29 points, displacing Nyasa Big Bullets (27) from top spot after the People’s Team lost 1-2 to Civil Service United on Saturday.

Creck Sporting Club have moved to position 8 from 10 after beating Mzuzu City Hammers 1-0 — piling more woes on the Hammers, who are 15th with a merge 8 points from 11 matches of two wins, two draws and 7 losses.

Returning to the TNM Super League after spending a season in second tier league, Blue Eagles have maintained their 6th spot after drawing 0-0 with Dedza Dynamos, who also maintained their 9th position with 16 points.

Chitipa United drew with Karonga United moving from 12th to 10th, sharing 14 points with Moyale (11th) and MAFCO (12th) but separated by goal difference.

Also separated by goal difference at 17 points apiece are Blue Eagles (6th), Karonga United 7th) and Creck Sporting 8th) — thus the race being intense as in the mix is the fight to be in the Airtel Top 8 2026 qualification spots.

Mighty Wanderers have the chance of increasing the lead taking advantage of Nyasa Big Bullets’ involvement in the Airtel Top 8 2025 against Silver Strikers at Bingu National Stadium.

The Nomads host Mzuzu City Hammers at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday, as Karonga United date Blue Eagles at Karonga Stadium while Civil Service United will host rock bottom Songwe United — who have a single points from 12 matches of one draw and 11 losses in which they conceded 33 goals while scoring four.

On Sunday, Kamuzu Barracks are hosting Mighty Tigers at Champion Stadium; Chitipa United date Creck Sporting at Karonga Stadium while Ekhaya FC will host Moyale at Kamuzu Stadium.

In their debut appearance in the top flight league, the Cowboys have earned some praise for their remarkable performance under the tutelage of Enos Chatama as won six of the 12 matches, drew two and have now lost four — two of which from the giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers and both at 1-0.

Ekhaya entered the TNM Super League 2025 title contest by first beating Mighty Tigers 2-0 in their opener and proceeded to beat Civil Service United 1-0 before a 0-1 loss to Chitipa United away.

They then beat fellow debutantes Songwe United 2-1; lost 0-1 to Kamuzu Barracks; beat Karonga United 2-0; drew 0-0 with Blue Eagles; beat Mzuzu City Hammers 3-1; Creck Sporting Club 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Dedza Dynamos before the narrow back-to-back losses to Bullets and Wanderers both at Kamuzu Stadium.