Mighty Wanderers dislodge Silver Strikers from position 2 through goal difference



* A win or draw for Silver this afternoon against Bangwe All Stars will see them reclaiming the runner-up slot

* As they have 32 points and a goal difference of 14; Wanderers with 11 and 3rd-placed Chitipa 6

By Duncan Mlanjira

From the 0-0 away draw on Saturday against team of the moment, Chitipa United, Mighty Wanderers are runners-up of the 2023 TNM Super League, dislodging Silver Strikers ahead of the Bankers tussle against Bangwe All Stars at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon.

The Nomads tie on 33 points with Chitipa United but separated through goal difference — 11 for Wanderers and 6 for Chitipa to lie third.

A win or draw for Silver this afternoon will see them reclaiming the runner-up slot as they have 32 points and a goal difference of 14.

In a post-match interview, Nomads coach, Mark Harrison told Wanderers Media that he believed he had a better side on Saturday afternoon but the condition of the pitch at Karonga Stadium frustrated efforts by his men.

“Look it wasn’t easy week you know,” he said as his team also had a tough fixture on Wednesday against Ekwendeni at a pitiable state of Mzuzu Stadium pitch, which Football Association of Malawi (FAM) banned from hosting top profile matches.

“Two games away from home — one in Mzuzu and one here [Karonga]. I thought today we were a better team by far again. It was hard to create anything on this pitch.

“When we got to the final third, to get a good delivery in the box or get a shot on goal it was very difficult. You know what the [players] do is just kick [the ball], chase it, hoof it with the hope to steal a goal. I mean this field doesn’t bring any football here.

“You know we tried, by far we were the best team their players were just falling and chasing the tails all day long,” he said.

The coach applauded his players, saying they are having a different mindset these days and are picking up momentum now: “We have got 12 games to go and it’s going to be a good battle to the end of the season to see who wins the league. We are pushing now and the players have a good mindset like I have said.”