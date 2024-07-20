Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 match scheduled for July 28

* As five get underway this afternoon with pick of the day being between Super League debutantes Baka City and Creck Sporting



Maravi Express

The second Blantyre Derby between Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets — this time in the FDH Bank Cup’s Round of 16 — has been confirmed for July 28 at Kamuzu Stadium in what will be an intriguing encounter coming after the two arch rivals played out a 1-1 draw in the TNM Super League on May 4.

The daggers were drawn at the draw of the Round of 32 when Wanderers were picked against second tier Cobbe Barracks while the People’s Team dated Bangwe All Stars.

From the start of the TNM Super League 2024, both teams stuttered as they kept getting draws but both picked up form through the FDH Bank Cup that saw the Bullets thrashing bottom of the table Bangwe All Stars 5-0 the Nomads won 3-0.

Nyasa Big Bullets are the only side that have won the competition twice in three seasons since it started in 2021; having won it back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 while Silver Strikers were the inaugural winners in 2021.

The Round of 32 saw some three upsets when second tier sides ousted top TNM Super League sides — leaders Silver Strikers, 3rd-placed Kamuzu Barracks and bottom of the table Chitipa United.

Silver were knocked out through post match penalties by perennial Super League side, Blue Eagles, who got relegated last year; Iponga FC from the North stunned Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 while Chitipa United bowed out also through penalties at the hands of Raiply FC after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Region Football Leagues has four teams in the FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 in Raiply, Lube Masters, Iponga FC and Santhe Admarc and the stage is now set as it gets underway this afternoon with five matches lined up with pick of the day being the match between TNM Super League debutantes Baka City and Creck Sporting Club at Karonga Stadium.

Both are wounded buffaloes as they are coming from 2-1 margin losses to Moyale Barracks and Civil Service United respectively in the TNM Super League.

Mzuzu fans will be spoiled with a double header as Lube Masters face Raiply in a lunch hour kick off before Moyale Barracks host MMF Marine later in the afternoon at Mzuzu Stadium.

In Lilongwe, Blue Eagles will host fellow Central Regional Football League side Santhe Admarc at Nankhaka and despite knocking out Silver Strikers, the Eagles coach Elia Kananji has told his players to exercise caution against Santhe.

“We expect a tough match against Santhe,” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “We need to be on top of our game to win the match. Pressure is on us but we are very prepared for the game,” he said.

In this tie, the hosts are favorites but the visitors have potential to cause another upset in the competition for the second consecutive year — taking cognizance that Santhe eliminated two Super League teams Mighty Tigers and Kamuzu Barracks on their way to the quarterfinals last year, where they lost 0-5 to Mighty Wanderers.

Santhe coach McDonald Matanje has vowed to continue their fairy tale in the competition, telling Fam.mw: “We are going into the match as underdogs but we have a special plan for them.

“We are not being intimidated with their unbeaten run,” said the coach, whose side progressed to the Round of 16 after beating Simbi FC 2-1 at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.

On Sunday, MightyTigers will face Civil Service United at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre while the remaining three matches will be played next week between Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium; Iponga v MAFCO at Karonga stadium while Karonga United will meet Dedza Dynamos at Karonga Stadium on July 27.—Reporting by Fam.mw; editing by Maravi Express