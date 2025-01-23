Mighty Wanderers and Mukuru mutually agree not to renew naming rights sponsorship

* Wanderers express their gratitude for the fruitful partnership and will always cherish the positive experience shared

* As the Nomads move forward after securing K100 million kit sponsorship with 888bets Malawi for the 2025 football season

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Wanderers, who have secured a K100 million kit sponsorship with 888bets Malawi for the 2025 football season, has mutually agreed with Mukuru Money Transfer Ltd not to renew the naming rights they signed in 2022.

This is indicated in a joint statement issued dated today, January 23 by Mighty Wanderers FC (2021) Limited’s Board secretary, Chancy Gondwe and Mukuru’s marketing manager, Brando Mncube.

Wanderers expressed their “gratitude for the fruitful partnership”, adding that they “will always cherish the positive experience shared during this collaboration”.

Mukuru signed the naming rights partnership with the TNM Super League side after the financial services provider unveiled a shirt sleeve sponsorship with English Premier League side, Crystal Palace for the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers are upbeat with their K100 million kit sponsorship deal with 888bets Malawi for the 2025 season that was signed last week at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

Chairperson of commercialisation directorate in the Mighty Wanderers 2021 Limited’s Board of Directors, Dr. Andrex Kalinde was quoted by the Club Media as saying the coming in of 888bets Malawi “is a testament that Mighty Wanderers is a vibrant brand which the corporate world is keen to associate with”.

And on his part, 888bets Malawi’s country manager, Clement Kwesi said as a brand they are happy to associate themselves with a big brand in Malawi and expressed the belief that the partnership will motivate the club to bring more glory to Lali Lubani Road in the 2025 season.



Mighty Wanderers, who ended the just ended season without winning any trophy, ending 3rd in the TNM Super League 2023, managed to clinch the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 — becoming the second champions of the cup championship after their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

They finished the TNM Super League 2024 race as runners-up to champions Silver Strikers with a difference of nine points — while also failing out in FDH Bank Cup 2024 and the Airtel Top 8 2024, which will be targeted for in the forthcoming 2025 season.

The TNM Super League 2025 has been joined by Ekhaya FC (champions of the Southern Region Thumbs Up Premier Division League); Songwe Border United (Northern Region) and Blue Eagles from the Central Region League, who are returning to the top flight football after one season in the second tier.

The full composition of the TNM Super League 2025 has the champions, Silver Strikers; runners-up Mighty Wanderers; Nyasa Big Bullets (3rd place), Mzuzu City Hammers (4), Civil Service United (5), Creck Sporting (6), Karonga United (7) and Moyale (8) — who will fight for the Airtel Top 8 2025.

The others are MAFCO, who ended 9th in the just ended 2024 season, Kamuzu Barracks (10); Dedza Dynamos (11), Mighty Tigers (12); Chitipa United (13) and the three promoted sides, Blue Eagles, Ekhaya FC and Songwe Border United.

The promoted sides replace relegated Blantyre-based Bangwe All Stars and the 2024 debutantes, Mulanje-based FOMO FC and Karonga-based Baka City.