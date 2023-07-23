Mighty Tigers v Nyasa Big Bullets August 2 match shifted to Kamuzu Stadium



* Instead Mpira Stadium will host Bangwe All Stars v Civil Service United on the same day

* Chitipa United have now tied points with the league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets following their 2-1 win over Civil Service United

Maravi Express

The TNM Super League match between Mighty Tigers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on Wednesday, August 2 has been moved from Mpira Stadium to Kamuzu Stadium due to a clash of fixtures at the original venue.

Instead Mpira Stadium will host Bangwe All Stars vs Civil Service United on the same day, announces Super League of Malawi (SULOM) on its Facebook page.

From Saturday’s games, Chitipa United have now tied points with the league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets following their 2-1 win over Civil Service United while Bangwe All Stars drew 1-1 with Ekwendeni Hammers as MAFCO beat fellow soldiers Red Lions 1-0.

Meanwhile, SULOM president Fleetwood Haiya — speaking during the closing ceremony of a four-day UEFA Assist League Development Programme held at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe — said he believes the knowledge of the game imparted by UEFA to the body’s affiliates will help to professionalize the league.

The development programme was aimed at building capacity for the 16 Super League clubs and SULOM Secretariat staff in the quest to professionalize the league.

In his summation Haiya said the clubs had learnt a lot and such that they would be able to partner with various corporate organisations due to their ability in prudently handling financial management transactions and systems.



“It is a very good development as you may recall that the facilitation of professionally run clubs was one of our key strategic pillars. Indeed we also vowed also to help woo more partners.

“With such capacity building workshop we will achieve professionalism in the running of our clubs. I do believe that whatever has been taught here will be put into practice especially when we talk of governance.

The training has helped on crucial matters such as club ownership,” Haiya said, while also applauding Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and UEFA for conducting the workshop.

“I would like to thank the football mother body for the tireless effort so that clubs should be trained and understand when it comes to issues about the development of the game.”

Karonga United general secretary, Ramset Simwaka hailed SULOM and FAM leadership for coordinating with UEFA to conduct the workshop in the country, saying: “The knowledge gained here will go a long way to help teams in various ways such as on how they can run their clubs to generate money.

“From now onwards we will be in the right position on how to manage and mobilization of funds,” Simwaka said.

UEFA’s experts Geof Wilson, Stuart Larman and head of international relations, Eva Pasquire were the instructors for the workshop.—Reporting by Sulommw.com