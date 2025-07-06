Mighty Tigers steadily rise up from TNM Super League relegation zone towards Airtel Top 8 qualifying slots

* From 12th to 11th place, they share 13 points with Moyale FC (10th) and Chitipa United (9th) but separated by goal difference

* Reigning champions Silver Strikers moved two steps up the ladder from 6th to 4th after beating Creck Sporting Club 2-1 last Wednesday

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Tigers yesterday beat Mzuzu City Hammers 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium moving one ladder up from TNM Super League’s relegation zone — from 12th to 11th as they steadily rise up towards the end of the season Airtel Top 8 qualifying slots.

Kelvin Banda’s goal from the penalty spot just in the 2nd minute was enough to condemn Mzuzu City Hammers, who are on the 15th of the 16-team elite league — earning a meager eight points from 10 games of two wins, two draws and six losses while Tigers have garnered 13 points from 11 games of 4 wins, one draw and 6 losses.

They share 13 points with Moyale FC (10th) and Chitipa United (9th) but separated by goal difference.

Tigers are on bye for Week 13 while Moyale host reigning champions, Silver Strikers on Sunday, July 12 at Rumphi Stadium as Chitipa United host Karonga United (6th) at Karonga Stadium.

On Wednesday, Silver Strikers moved two steps up the ladder from 6th to 4th after beating Creck Sporting Club 2-1 at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji through goals from Uchizi Vunga and Binwell Katinji to earn the Bankers 18 points.

Other matches for Week 13 are Civil Service United up against leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets; bottom of the table Songwe United (16th) meeting Kamuzu Barracks (12th) on Saturday, July 12, while the next day at Kamuzu Stadium, team of the moment, Ekhaya (3rd) will be up against 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers — one week being stopped in their tracks of claiming bragging rights as giant killers when Nyasa Big Bullets beat the 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium.

Creck Sporting (8th) will host Mzuzu City Hammers (15th) at Aubrey Dimba Stadium while Dedza Dynamos (5th) will be at home at Dedza Stadium hosting Blue Eagles (5th).

Dedza Dynamos have an assignment tomorrow against MAFCO FC (14th) at home, Chitowe Stadium as Karonga date Kamuzu Barracks at Karonga Stadium.

Meanwhile, With the TNM Super League 2025 season first round now past the halfway mark, Blantyre giants Mighty Wanderers are the only unbeaten team as the front runners to fight for the championship.

Having finished second in the 2024 season, Wanderers have started the 2025 season on a high going 10 games without tasting defeat.

In those 10 games, Wanderers have won 8 and drawn just twice accumulating a total of 26 points and are runners-up with a point adrift of league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

Wanderers have only dropped points against reigning champions Silver Strikers at home and away to Karonga United that ended in draws — which is a sharp contrast to their last season’s performance in which at this stage of the season, the Nomads had won just 5 games, drawing 3 and lost twice accumulating 18 points and were occupying 3rd position.

A key secret to Wanderers’ improved performance in the 2025 season has been their ability to bang in the goals while at the same time being mean in defence.

After 10 games in the 2024 season, Wanderers managed to score 15 goals and conceded 7 while in this season, the Lali Lubani Road outfit have now scored 19 and conceded just 5.

One important player in Wanderers’ rejuvenated 2025 season has been attacker Wisdom Mpinganjira, who leads the scorers’ chart with 5 goals from the 10 games — averaging a goal in every 2 games — quite an excellent performance for an attacking midfielder.

New signing Blessings Mwalilino has also been a revelation at Lali Lubani Road as he has adapted to life so fast — scoring the all-important goals so far (3 goals) against Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Songwe Boarder in their 0-2 away win.

If Wanderers are to maintain their perfect start to the season, they stand a high chance of grabbing the league championship which they last won some 7 seasons ago.—Content on Wanderers analysis by SULOM Media