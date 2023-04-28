Michiru Ward Councillor, Chief Ndala ask well-wishers to adopt flood survivors towards their relief camp evacuation

Special presentation to mother of newly-born camp member, Baby Rachel

* As Blantyre Arts Festival pays a humanitarian and courtesy visit to Mayera camp at Chatha in Chileka

* Where it donated various food and non-food items to relieve them of some of the challenges they are faced

* And also pledged to adopt families to assist with building materials such as roof sheets

By Duncan Mlanjira

Life in a camp is dreadful for Cyclone Freddy-induced survivors but they have no choice because they lost their homes and livelihood property — thus just waiting for relief food and non-food packages being provided for by the government, development partners and other stakeholders.

This is the same situation at Mayera camp in the area of Chatha in Chileka, which is accommodating some 307 people — 115 women; 35 men and 157 children — one of whom is a newly-born that has been named Rachael.

Blantyre Arts Festival (BAF) paid a humanitarian and courtesy visit to the camp where it donated various food and non-food items to relieve them of some of the challenges they are faced and in their vote of thanks, the area’s Councillor, Rasta Uche Selassie Yesaya (Michiru Ward) and Village Headman Ndala implored on well-wishing organisation to consider adopting families towards their evacuation.

Both — in their separate speeches — impressed that while there is peace and calm amongst the camp members, frustration is creeping as the wish to return to normal life is there but they have no economic means of doing so.

“Otherwise, if nothing is done to assist these people towards rebuilding their livelihood, they shall endure these terrible situations for a very long time,” Chief Ndala said. “We are very grateful of the support from BAF and various stakeholders — we pray to God to bless you all.

“But let us now think of ways we can support these people towards rebuilding their lives. The relief packages we are receiving should accompany with some financial assistance for them to rebuild their homes.

“These relief tents are on a private land and we thank the owners for accepting to host us here but they might need it back for the project they assigned it for, which will mean again searching for another free land available, which was tough to find it here.”

Councillor Yesaya, who paid special tribute to Chief Ndala for facilitating the privately-owned land, agreed with and emphasized that the suggestion to consider adopting families is the way forward in order to align with President Lazarus Chakwera’s #OperationTigwiraneManja# (let’s hold hands in solidarity in these trying times) campaign.

“These people have been resilient enough and if they can be financially assisted, they are willing to start the process of rebuilding their lives — otherwise they have no means to do so.

“They are facing multiple challenges here as you witnessed on our tour of the camp, which is blessed with a new member, baby Rachael. We are grateful of this support and if funds will still be available, please do visit us again.”

Camp leader, Peter Nazombe said most needs of the camp is food, a bit of cash handout for some individual family upkeep and bathing cubicles, which they only have one against 115 women, 35 men and some school going grown children.

He added that at first, the camp was set up at Mayera Primary School until Blantyre City Council decommissioned several bases to allow pupils to resume classes — thus Mayera was added with eight others and provided with tents.

In his remarks, BAF Executive Director, Thom Chibambo said they would sit down with their various partners — that include Freundeskreis Malawi (Germany-based Friends of Malawi Circles); World Connect; Amaryliss Hotel Blantyre; Cepa; Aqua-Pure among others — to see if they could adopt families to assist with building materials such as roof sheets.

For baby Rachael, BAF presented special package to her mother of a mosquito net, bag of flour and soya pieces while her whole family also received a package.

For the camp members to appreciate what BAF does in the entertainment sector, BAF brought with it Dikamawoko Arts cultural troupe that spiced up the event with dances that thrilled the camp.

Chibambo told the families that they brought along the cultural troupe to entertain them as way of taking away their stress as well as for them to treasure some activities under BAF.

“We knew you haven’t had an opportunity of watching cultural dances, that’s why we brought you this group which has entertained high profile dignitaries at various events — both locally and internationally.

“One of our partners in this BAF Cyclone Freddy Relief are Friends of Malawi Circles, who are Germans and partnered with us in this campaign to alleviate the trauma and stress that you have, and are still experiencing.”

For baby Rachael, who was delivered at a hospital before her mother returned to the camp, Chibambo said they were humbled to have visited her and the whole entourage spent quite a substantial time to marvel the beautiful soul that has made a difference to the camp.

In an interview, Chibambo said they took cognizance that since Blantyre City affected heavily together with other districts, BAF being the festival from Blantyre City “wouldn’t be at peace when its community, who are also part of its audience, are being in this traumatised situation”.

“BAF has been supporting the survivors with maize flour, blankets, sugar, clothes, mosquito nets, iron sheets, which are meant for relocation of the victims bearing in mind that they can’t stay in the camps for so long.

“They need to live their normal life at their new places to avoid the same effects of future Cyclone,” he said, adding that there have also been different individuals who have played vital roles in supporting BAF in the initiatives.”

The Freundeskreis Malawi members include Silvia Hesse from Hannover City (Board chairperson); Wolfgang and Claudia Sontheim from Munich supporting BAF chairperson, Alfred Msadala.

“The continued BAF support is earmarked to reach out to 5,000 victims and so far over 500 people have been reached. BAF is therefore appealing different organisation and individuals with relief support to help government to support the survivors of Cyclone Freddy, especially for the relocation process of which BAF is embarked on through World Connect Malawi.

“Most of BAF audience came from the areas which have been affected by the cyclone and we are already in discussions with partners for the support and relocation response.”

He added that at the peak of CoVID-19 pandemic, BAF also used its creative skills by reaching out to the community, saying: “Artists are the mirror. They are always soldiers of the society with any support they need.

“BAF have been patronised during its festival with the same victims of the cyclones. It is imperative that during this crisis BAF should be able to be with them together and heal the wounds of the traumatic cyclone Freddy.”

For more information, Chibambo said BAF can be reached through info@blantyreartsfestival.com or 265888894271.