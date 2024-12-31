“Michael Usi first Vice-President to utilise State Residence property to advance his political agenda which is contrary to principles of good governance”

* Observes Don Consultancy Group (DCG) Chief Economist, Chifipa Mhango in an open letter to Usi

By Duncan Mlanjira

Reasons given by UTM to expel its former interim leader, Michael Usi include provoking divisions within the Party and mobilising UTM supporters to attend government functions while wearing UTM regalia and displaying Party symbols.

This, according to the UTM Party, is Usi’s “violation of the UTM Constitution through conduct that has undermined the unity and integrity of the Party”.

Usi was first invited to a disciplinary hearing but he snubbed it, indicating to the Party, through his legal counsel that he did not recognise the authority of the disciplinary process.

On Sunday, December 29, Usi still mobilised some alleged UTM Party members, who were dressed in UTM and displaying Party symbols at Mudi Residence, State home for the country’s Vice-President — where he publicly announced that he was not going to appear before the disciplinary hearing, alleging that the current UTM leadership was elected unconstitutionally.

In an open letter — entitled: ‘Deep concerns around lack of prioritisation of your delegated functions and adherence to the principles of good governance’ — Don Consultancy Group (DCG) Chief Economist, Chifipa Mhango censures Usi for the use of the State Residence property to advance his political agenda.

Mhango wrote: “Mr Vice-President, I note and respect your views on the differences with your United Transformation Movement Party as expressed in your speech to the ‘Political Party rally’ held at Mudi State House few days ago.

“Historical picture of past Malawi Governments since Multiparty Democracy in 1994, based on observations, is saying that you are the first Vice-President to be utilising State Residence property as platforms to be holding mega political party rallies, which is contrary to the principles of good governance.”

In October, Usi also addressed a gathering of alleged UTM women supporters dressed in party regalia at his official State Residence in Area 12, Lilongwe, which was prior to the UTM convention.

He indicated that he was not going to compete at the convention that took place on November 17 in Mzuzu, whose post of president was won by Dalitso Kabambe in a landslide victory.

Mhango’s observation on the conduct of the Vice-President was made yesterday, hours before the UTM expelled him that also accused the former interim president of supporting a rival political party.

Usi took over as UTM interim leader following the tragic death of the Party’s founder, former Vice-President, late Saulos Chilima in the June 10 plane crash, and in line with the agreement of the Tonse Alliance, President Lazarus Chakwera replaced the distinguished late Saulos Chilima with Usi.

But the UTM severed the Tonse Alliance due to reasons that the Party described as unfulfilled MoU agreement — thus describing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as “a rival political party”.

In the expulsion letter signed by UTM’s national publicity secretary, Felix Njawala, says during voter registration whistle-stops in Mwanza District, “Usi publicly endorsed the MCP government by using its slogan, ‘Boma ndi lomweli’ — thereby violating Article 22(8)(k) of the UTM Constitution, which prohibits supporting or joining political organisations not in alliance with UTM”.

The UTM maintains that it “remains steadfast in upholding its values and the principles enshrined in its Constitution”, adding that “unity, integrity, and loyalty to the Party’s vision are non-negotiable”.

“Members who act contrary to these principles will be held accountable to safeguard the collective interests of the Party. As such, we urge all members and the public to respect this decision and focus on strengthening the Party’s mission to deliver meaningful and transformative change for Malawians.

“Dr. Michael Usi is hereby advised to cease identifying himself as a member of UTM in any capacity, effective immediately.”

In his reaction, Usi told NationOnline that he had seen the expulsion statement but chose not to give his immediate reaction yet.

There was an avalanche of comments on social media from the public following the expulsion, with Evangelist Thomas Mpanga, hinting on Facebook that Usi was under pressure, indicating that UTM’s option to server ties of the Tonse Alliance was not what he bargained for.

“He couldn’t leave the vice-presidency and he is not such type of [character to so]. At the same time, Usi wanted to stay in UTM so as to try to push UTM to stay in the Alliance so that he may be relevant to Chakwera and MCP.”

Duncan MW came in to say: “The fact that the late Chilima personally chose Usi and recognised his potential, doesn’t necessarily mean Usi is wiser than the people currently in charge. Even Jesus himself chose Judas Iscariot and we all know how that story ended.”

While Richard Kankhande observed that Usi “didn’t showcase necessary leadership skills” — with Kondwani Curthbert Banda saying: “The party has got powers than himself, so if the laws he breaks are for the party then let him go and find his own party.

“UTM has got a new president [Dalitso Kabambe] and it’s not worth to [consider Usi] as president of the party since the incumbent is the legitimate one and was chosen through convention.”

He further hinted that UTM’s decision to expel him was the best for the party as “he was creating divisions in the party”, adding: “I don’t think the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, if he was alive, could be happy with the way the gentleman is conducting himself regarding party issues.”

In his open letter to Usi, the Chief Economist, Mhango reminded the Vice-President that his role in the comedy series of ‘Manganya’ was meant to be “very educative, influential and exemplary in an advisory approach”.

However, Mhango observed that it is that advisory approach which may be missing in his role as Vice-President to guide him on issues of good governance.

In taking note and respecting Usi’s differences with the Party as expressed through his political rally held at Mudi State House, Mhango observed that “such events being held at State Residences defeats the core foundation of good governance that you have strongly advocated for in the past through your ‘Manganya’ role”.

“I would, therefore, strongly advice against the dramatisation of the office of the Vice President as per your conduct. Let’s build a Malawi where we prioritise the interest of the Malawi nation, by directing our efforts or energies and state resources at our disposal to dealing with the challenges facing our economy, while you also offer honest counselling to President Chakwera.

“I am 100% certain that this ‘Open Note’ message to you resonates with many Malawi loving people and will assist you to reflect better, as you move into the New Year of 2025.”