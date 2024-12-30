Michael Usi failing to replicate good governance that he strongly advocated for in the past through his ‘Manganya’ role

* Your ‘Manganya’ role was/is very educative and influential to the nation of Malawi, and the role played by ‘Mai aSikono’ was very exemplary in an advisory approach

Dear Right-Honourable Vice-President Dr Michael Usi,

I humbly greet you on this day of 30th December 2024 with an open mind and offer my great wishes of the festive season to you and your family.

It is indeed almost the end of the year 2024, a year that will always be remembered in the history of Malawi, as one of the saddest but also historic in nature, considering that the Malawi nation lost one of its distinguished leader and Vice-President of the country, the late Right Honourable Dr Saulos K. Chilima, in the tragic plane crash on the 10th of June 2024.

Mr Vice-President, today also marks a historic moment for yourself, as its almost six-month since it pleased His Excellency the President of Malawi Dr Lazarus Chakwera to appoint you as replacement to the distinguished late Dr Saulos Chilima in the Office of Vice-President of Malawi.

However, my conscious as one of those that love my country of birth, Malawi, with the focus on its economy and governance matters has not been at peace in the recent months due to your conduct in the office.

Mr Vice President, you may have followed some of my published articles as well as interviews on international TV channels as well as radio stations, to which my passion towards a better Malawi cannot be disputed.

It is in that spirit that I take this approach to drop you this ‘open note’ for your self-reflection on the direction and conduct as a holder of the esteemed office of Vice-President of Malawi.

On the 12th of July 2024, I published an article on what some of us that share a common love for Malawi expected from you as the one to hold the Vice-President of Malawi, in which I stated the need to prioritise right and honest “counselling” on the economy to President Lazarus Chakwera.

In the article, I highlighted a few key challenges facing the Malawi economy around low economic growth rates, high cost of living, high bank lending rates, Malawi worsening Government debt, prolonged years of negative trade balance, high levels of corruption and high unemployment levels especially amongst women and the youth; as well as governance challenges.

This was followed up with a live SABC Channel Africa radio interview on the topic. I concluded my article stating the expectation of the masses for you Mr Vice-President, to prioritising your advisory duties to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on how this economic landscape of Malawi can be transformed, with honest and practical solutions.

Mr Vice-President, I will not go into details to articulate with data on the economic situation of Malawi, for I have done that on several occasions and that can be your reference point. However, all data point to a worsening economic condition since you formed part of the Presidency team six months ago. A clear reflection that much needs to be done on advising the President better.

I would also like to bring to your attention the areas of concern around the principles of Governance as per your position of Vice President of Malawi, based on your recent conduct. Mr Vice-President, the office you occupy is that of the Presidential team in Malawi, to which your service is towards the entire nation of Malawi.

I would like to remind you that while you are at liberty to engage on political matters and platforms, your duty as Vice-President of Malawi comes with a responsibility to uphold issues of governance in conduct, as well as guided principles on utilisation of State Assets, be it property or finances.

Mr Vice-President, historical picture of past Malawi Governments since Multiparty Democracy in 1994, based on observations, is saying that you are the first Vice-President to be utilising State Residence property as platforms to be holding mega political party rallies, which is contrary to the principles of good governance.

The principle of two wrongs does not make it right apply if the above is corrected. I have always treasured your dramatised role of ‘Manganya’ to which your advocacy towards good governance principles were part of your core message.

My expectations on how you would handle the role of Vice-President around governance issues were, therefore, much higher.

Mr Vice-President, your ‘Manganya’ role was/is very educative and influential to the nation of Malawi, and the role played by ‘Mai A Sikono’ was very exemplary in an advisory approach.

It is that which may be missing in your Vice-President role in guiding you on issues of good governance.

Mr Vice-President, I note and respect your views on the differences with your United Transformation Movement Party as expressed in your speech to the ‘Political Party rally’ held at Mudi State House few days ago.

However, such events being held at State Residences defeats the core foundation of good governance that you have strongly advocated for in the past through your ‘Manganya’ role.

I would, therefore, strongly advice against the dramatization of the office of the Vice President as per your conduct.

Let’s build a Malawi where we prioritise the interest of the Malawi nation, by directing our efforts or energies and state resources at our disposable to dealing with the challenges facing our economy, while you also offer honest counselling to the President of Malawi Dr Lazarus M. Chakwera.

I am one hundred percent certain that this ‘Open Note’ message to you resonates with many Malawi loving people and will assist you to reflect better, as you move into the New Year of 2025.

Let honesty and not fear guide our nation, as we engage openly on issues. I wish you a prosperous and a happy 2025.

Yours Sincerely

Chifipa ‘Chifi’ Mhango

Chief Economist: Director of Economic Research and Strategy-Don Consultancy Group (South Africa)