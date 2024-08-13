Meteorological Services Department commences production of 2024/25 seasonal forecast

* At the beginning of the previous season, erratic rains were predicted accompanied by prolonged dry spells due to El Niño, which materialised



The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has started working on the 2024/2025 seasonal rainfall and temperature forecast with support from Malawi Red Cross Society and Trócaire Malawi.

A report from the Department quotes Chief Meteorologist, Keenness Mang’anda as saying they will work tirelessly to complete the production of the seasonal forecast product, and make it available to the public likely by the second week of September.

“At the beginning of the previous season, the Department predicted erratic rains accompanied by prolonged dry spells due to El Niño, which materialised,” says the report.

“However, there is high chance of experiencing La Niña condition during the upcoming season, which may lead to normal to above-normal rains in some parts of the country, especially over the southern half of Malawi.”

Mang’anda is further quoted as saying this information “is too general to be acted upon such that more details will be explained in the detailed seasonal forecast, which will act as a guide for the nation”.

“The seasonal forecast will encompass the likelihood of dry spells, the length of the season, and the probable onset and cessation of rains, among other seasonal characteristics.”

Yobu Kachiwanda, chief meteorologist responsible for public weather services is quoted as saying the seasonal forecast will be disseminated in September, immediately after it has been generated — to ensure timely communication of weather predictions to the public and relevant stakeholders.

Each year, before the rains commence, the Department does an excellent job of generating rainfall forecasts with the aim of preparing the nation thereby saving people’s lives and property, hence contributing towards economic development.

The seasonal forecast is utilised by different sectors for planning, including agriculture, energy, disaster management, health, among many others.

Last week, British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie paid a courtesy tour of DCCMS offices in Blantyre to appreciate how the department operates and how they disseminate information to their end users.

She expressed satisfaction with the department’s operations, saying it provides accurate weather forecasts accessible to everyone across the country.

She told the media that the weather forecasts and DCCMS systems are particularly essential to farmers about climate change for future planning and preparation of the agricultural calendar.







Ritchie further said ahead of the Tropical Cyclone Freddy, the department helped people evacuate their villages and get to safer places.

She added that farmers understand the impact of climate on their crop production and livelihoods easily through community engagement to plan easily for their agricultural activities.

“I have met the most dedicated team of people who are really passionate about their job,” she said. “As we see increased climate shocks affecting Malawi, DCCMS has a real vision for how it can get out there and tell the country about the importance of weather forecast and how farmers can utilise it in boosting agricultural activities.”

She added that it is critical to witness the partnership between the British High Commission and DCCMS that demonstrates the importance of contacts and information sharing, encouraging other partners supporting the Department.

She pledged that the British High Commission is geared to upgrade studio equipment used at the DCCMS to disseminate information.

Director for DCCMS, Lucy Mtilatila said the UK Meterological Office has been providing support to their department, citing the 20-year support it has enjoyed including the setting up of the Television Studio which helps in broadcasting of climate change information to the end users.

“Our work is to inform people and share messages related to climate and give warnings, the UK support helps us reach as many people as possible and we will continue doing our best to make sure that the disseminated information is accurate and perfect for people to utilize it,” Mtilatila said.

Ritchie was taken on a tour of the national meteorological centre, communication server room and DCCMS Television Studio where she presented that day’s weather forecast for the country.

Meanwhile, in its summary of the week ahead — from August 12-18, the DCCMS reports that from yesterday to Wednesday August 14, the public should expect warm to hot, sunny, dusty and hazy conditions to persist during daytime while locally cold weather during nighttime and early morning hours.

The significant change is expected from Thursday, August 15, with increased windy and cloudy conditions associated with high chance of rain drizzles and light rain starting from the south gradually moving northwards.

Lake waters like Lake Malawi and Chilwa will be rough during this period due to moderate to strong Mwera winds due to an incoming high pressure expected to induce cool and moist southerly air mass from Indian Ocean into Malawi.