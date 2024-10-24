Meteorological Department warns of prolonged period of hot and uncomfortable weather in Southern Region

* Prolonged exposure to heatwave can pose serious health risks, especially to vulnerable people, such as the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions



By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services is alerting the public of prolonged period of hot and uncomfortable weather (heatwave) that is expected over most Southern Region areas for the next 6 days from tomorrow, October 25 till October 30.

A weather report issued this afternoon says the impact level is significant (level 6) over Shire Valley and level 5 over Southern highlands.

“Daytime maximum temperatures are forecasted to rise significantly, with the following projections:

* Shire Valley: Temperatures to exceed 43°C, which is +7 degrees more than average;

* Mangochi: Temperature to reach 39°C which is +5 degrees more than average

* Southern Highlands: Temperatures to reach 35°C which is +10 degrees more than average.

“The excessive heat conditions are also expected to affect central and northern areas; hence people in these areas should also take precautionary measures as temperatures are expected to be high at times.”

Impacts

The Department warns that “prolonged exposure to extreme heat can pose serious health risks, especially to vulnerable people, such as the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

“Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke are a significant concern,” says the report while advising the public that they stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if they don’t feel thirsty.

They are also advised to avoid taking alcohol and caffeine, as they can cause dehydration and to seek shelter by stay in air-conditioned buildings, or use fans to cool down.

People are asked to dress appropriately by wearing light, loose-fitting clothing, and use sunscreen to protect their skin from harmful sunlight.

Vulnerable family relations should be check on to ensure that the elderly and sick family members are coping with the heat.

The public is being asked to avoid intensive activities by reduce physical activities, especially during the hottest part of the day (11am to 3pm).