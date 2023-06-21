Met Department forecasts cold Chiperone weather from Thursday

* This follows locally cold to very cold weather conditions at night and in the early mornings while sunny and generally warm conditions during daytime that has been experienced from Monday to Wednesday, June 19-21



By Duncan Mlanjira

In its weekly statement of June 19-25, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services alerts the public to expect windy and chilly weather conditions accompanied by rain drizzles — locally known as Chiperone weather from tomorrow, June 22.

This follows locally cold to very cold weather conditions at night and in the early mornings while sunny and generally warm conditions during daytime that has been experienced from Monday to Wednesday, June 19-21.

Strong Mwera winds will also cause rough lake waters starting from this evening until the end of the forecast period, says the department.

As the winter season in Malawi is still ongoing, take note of the change in weather from Wednesday, the public is advised to stay safe by:

* Wear warm clothing, particularly the elderly and children;

* Those with asthmatic conditions (mphumu) need to be extra cautious;

* During foggy conditions, motorists should exercise caution due to reduced visibility;

* When strong winds occur, fishermen and all other lake users should take extra precautions; and

* Avoiding using charcoal burners in poorly ventilated houses.

Last week, when the country was experiencing abnormal warmer month of June, the Met Department attributed it to a weather phenomenon, El Niño — Malawians should expect to continue to experience an unseasonable rise in temperatures.

The Met Department’s spokesperson, Yobu Kachiwanda was quouted by the media as saying the higher-than-normal temperatures being recorded, which is not normal as this time of the year in June, Malawi experiences cooler temperatures and rain drizzles.

The temperatures last week were going up to as high as 30 degrees celsius and the weather expert said in an El Niño event, warm water accumulates in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean -$ leading to widespread alterations in global weather patterns.

Consequently, affected regions experience changes in temperature, rainfall patterns, and disruptions to their usual climatic conditions.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu Airport and Dedza recorded the lowest minimum temperatures for the past week of 06° Celsius on June 18 — about 3° Celsius cooler than their normal average temperatures for June.

Ngabu in Chikwawa registered highest maximum temperature for the past week of 35° Celsius on June 17 being 06° Celsius warmer than its long term average for June.

For further information the public is encouraged to contact:

The Director, Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change, P.O. Box 1808, Blantyre, Malawi.

Tel: (265) 882 266 579; Email: metdept@metmalawi.gov.mw, website: www.metmalawi.gov.mw