Met Department alerts fishermen from using small boats and canoes

The table and map showing the forecasted Mwera winds and their level of severity (Level 6)

* The winds are at times reaching 40km/h resulting in formation of high water waves of about 2m in height

* Cold conditions currently being experienced will also persist into next week over most areas

Maravi Express

Strong Mwera winds are currently blowing on Lake Malawi and other lake water bodies which are expected to continue until Wednesday May 22 — thus the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services alerts fishermen from swimming and using small boats and canoes when fishing.

The alert says the winds are at times reaching 40km/h resulting in formation of high water waves of about 2m in height.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department also notifies the public that the cold conditions currently being experienced will also persist into next week over most areas.

The public is encouraged to wear warm clothing, particularly the elderly and children; to avoid using charcoal burner in a poorly ventilated room and that those with asthmatic conditions (mphumu) need to be extra cautious.

Motorists are also advised exercise caution during foggy conditions as this reduces visibility.

For further information, people are encouraged to contact:

The Director, Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services,

P.O Box 1808, Blantyre

Tel 🙁 265) 882 266 579; Fax: (265) -1- 822 215

Email: metdept@metmalawi.gov.mw

Web: www.metmalawi.gov.mw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/malawi.weather or WhatsApp: +265 995 155 050.