MERA closes Mount Meru Nyambadwe service station for selling fuel in jerrycans

* To be reopened after 30 days subject to satisfactory implementation of measures taken to avoid recurrence of the malpractice



* Consumers urged to report the malpractices to the nearest Police Station

* Or to call toll-feee Tip Offs Anonymous 847; call MERA on 0992 558 564/0989 061 870 or email: mera@mera.mw

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following complaints received from motorists on Sunday, August 13, that Mount Meru Nyambadwe service station in Blantyre was selling fuel to customers in jerrycans, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has closed it for 30 days.

A statement from the regulator said it verified the complaints that indeed the service station was selling fuel without authorization from MERA, saying “the conduct undermined equitable distribution and access to fuel”.

MERA further said the reopening of the service station “will be subject to satisfactory implementation of measures taken to avoid recurrence of the malpractice”.

“Consumers are urged to report retailers of petroleum products suspected of engaging in illegal and unscrupulous practices to the nearest Police Station or to call toll-feee Tip Offs Anonymous 847 or call MERA on 0992 558 564/0989 061 870 or email: mera@mera.mw.

In the past when fuel became scarce, people — mostly non-motorists — queued up at service stations where it was available and barred cars from being serviced in order to create deeper scarcity so that they could resell the commodity on black market at exorbitant prices.

Last year, MERA barred the practice unless the consumer produced an official licence from the regulator but when MERA outlawed the jerrycan buying practice, the vendors found another way through motorcycle taxis (Kabaza) — who were cutting the queues, fill up full tank, drive off to siphon the fuel into jerrycans and come up to refuel.

These kabaza operators congest the pumps, leaving motorists waiting for far too long and thereby making the queues much longer than they could have been if the kabaza taxis were to queue behind motor vehicles on first come first serve.

When filling stations management started registering a Kabaza operator, who filled up full tank and were being rejected after their return some minutes later, others came in with an innovation using their vehicles by filling up full tank to resell.

Such vehicles would stop at strategic places, especially near pubs and market their products — selling petrol at K3,000-K4,000 a litre.

Last year, MERA also closed Murray Road Total Filling Station in Lilongwe from doing business on allegations that its pump attendants were swindling customers and also demanding tips for motorists to be sold fuel.

In punishing the service station, MERA had said such conduct — while undermining efforts to equitable distribution and access of fuel to the public — is a serious violation of the Liquid Fuels and Gas Act.