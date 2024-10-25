MERA breaks own rules in Balaka by allowing government entity MEC to fill up using banned jerrycans (zigubu); motorists demand fuel justice

* MERA CEO Henry Kachaje is reported to have personally authorised government vehicles conducting voter registration to use jerrycans (zigubu)

* Which MERA itself banned last week in a press statement signed by Kachaje himself

Maravi Express

As Malawi’s fuel crisis depends, there is commotion and panic at fuel filling stations in Balaka where motorists are frustrated that Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) is breaking its own rules by allowing government entity, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to fill up using banned jerrycans (zigubu).

It seems MERA has quietly withdrawn its own ban on zigubu in favour of the government entity, MEC at the expense of motorists, who have spent days waiting for the fuel.

In several pump stations, MERA CEO Henry Kachaje is reported to have personally authorised government vehicles conducting voter registration to use zigubu, which MERA itself banned last week in a press statement signed by Kachaje himself.

The development has irked motorists who have spent the night at pump stations for days only for the fuel to arrive and see in disbelief all of it going into MEC jerrycans.

“Why is MERA giving MEC special treatment when it banned zigubu?” worried James Magombo, one of the irate motorists at PUMA Balaka station. “We have been here for 3 days waiting for the tanker, only for the tanker to arrive and all fuel going to MEC jerrycans.”

When contacted MERA spokesperson Fitina Khonje said the responsibility to bring order at pump stations rests with the police as the relevant security enforcement agency.

In most pump stations, chaos has reigned uninterrupted without police presence or intervention.

On Monday, Kachaje told the press in Lilongwe that the fuel shortage situation would ease by this weekend with the expected replenishment of 1.1 million litres of petrol, the product mostly in short supply.

Present media briefing was Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu said the government had secured a US$50 million loan facility from BADEA but he fell short of providing details if the loan was a top-up or new tranche altogether.

The motorists in Balaka are demanding fairness and equity in the way the fuel is being rationed between MEC and ordinary motorists.

Balaka is one of the districts to participating in the first phase of voter registration for the 2025 tripartite elections.

One motorist wondered how MEC would achieve its voter registration targets if it grabs all the fuel, leaving the ordinary voter with no fuel and therefore no mode of transportation to go and register.

“This is the hypocrisy and impunity of highest order,” said Semester Banda. “We also see abuse in the whole thing. How can we tell that all these jerrycans legitimately belong to MEC?

“What if the drivers are buying at normal pump prices and reselling at K8,000 per litre on the black market?” wondered Semester Banda, who stopped by Balaka to refuel on his way to Lilongwe, having failed to secure the liquid in Blantyre where chaos also prevails.

At Balaka Puma, a tanker delivered 4,000 litres of petrol of which more than half (2,600 litres) was allocated to MEC.

Another 13,000 litres of petrol was delivered at Balaka Total station, of which more was also allegedly poured into MEC jerrycans.

Fuelling had to be suspended yesterday at the Total station due to the chaos and disagreement between MEC drivers and ordinary motorists.

When contacted MEC communications director, Sangwani Mwafulirwa admitted that they have an allocation of fuel which it is expected to draw to facilitate the registration process in Balaka.

He, however, did not give further details, promising to revert later.