Media encouraged to increase awareness of the implementation of MW2063

By Rosalia Kapiri

Chief of Party of Banyan Global — consultants under United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Dr Francis Okello said the Malawi media should increase awareness of the implementation of MW2063 national vision.

He said this today at an interface with the media at Eden Estates and Resorts in Lilongwe organised by NPC on the MW2063’s first 10-year implementation plan (MIP-1) implementation, coordination and tracking of progress.

“If we only concentrate on reporting fully on what is working well then were are missing the point but we need to balance up and also report on what is not working well,” Okello said.

“In so doing, we will be able to push for the betterment of that particular sector that is not working well thereby pushing for success.”

He added that the passion of USAID — is a partner in the implementation of MW2063 — was putting in resources to enhance capacity of the NPC — particularly in the areas of measuring results and ensuring that the results are used to enhance development effectiveness.

On his part, NPC, Director General, Dr Thomas Munthali also called on the media to hold duty bearers accountable and report on crucial matters affecting the country in order to accelerate efforts towards achieving the MW2063.

Munthali said the media is a key gatekeeper on national issues and as such journalists need to follow up on issues in all sectors without relenting until action is taken.

“We felt that media should be kept abreast on how we are performing in as far as implementation of the vision is concerned,” he said. “Media has a role to make sure that we accelerate action’s efforts.

“Time is fast ticking and we need to hold each other accountable. We have to make sure that we report more on the positives that are accelerating growth of the economy so that those who are doing it should be encouraged to do more and the media is best placed to do this.”

He added that media should desist from sensational reporting, saying it cannot grow the economy and that investors need to read more on the country’s economy as that is what will attract more investors.

In its implementation, Munthali said NPC is working towards MW2063 goals although they are not yet there but the focus is pushing on the three enablers of the blueprint which are mindset change, effective governance systems and institutions and enhancing public sector performance.

In her presentation, NPC Development Planning Director, Dr Grace Kumchulesi said the aim is that by 2063, Malawi should have a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$4,045 per capita by taking development to where the people are.

The MW2063 lies on three pillars of agriculture productivity & commercialisation, industrialisation and urbanisation.