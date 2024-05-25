MEC’s state-of-the-art electoral management devices arrive

* To be used to train more than 15,000 technicians on how to operate the devices

By Paul Madise, MANA

A consignment of 288 of state-of-the-art 6500 electoral management devices (EMD) which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) procured, has arrived today well ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) when he received the consignment, MEC’s Commissioner Emmanuel Fabiano said the EMDs will be used to train more than 15,000 technicians on how to operate the devices — who will in turn train others for the registration process for the 2025 general elections.

He added that they are committed to conducting transparent and credible elections, saying: “We cannot wait for every piece of equipment to come before the training starts, we will make sure that within the month of June we have trained relevant individuals and that all the ordered have arrived.”

In order to promote transparency and accountability, MEC invited representatives from all registered political parties and the media to observe the receipt, clearance and warehousing of the devices.

The portable EMDs will be used to conduct voter registration, transferring of voters, inspection of the voter’s register, nomination of candidates as well as management of results.