Meck Mwase not under pressure ahead of the must-win encounter against Dedza Dynamos

By Duncan Mlanjira

Interim Mighty Wanderers head coach, Meck Mwase says he is not under any pressure as he presides over his first assignment in his new capacity against Dedza Dynamos tomorrow at Kamuzu Stadium in the TNM Super League 2024 clash.

He is quoted by Wanderers Media as saying there is no reason to press the panic button as he has been with the team for sometime debutising Burundian Nsanzwirimo Ramadhan and he knows what is required is just to do right things.

The match comes following back-to-back losses against Silver Strikers in Lilongwe and Mzuzu City Hammers — both away and each ending 0-2.

After the loss against Mzuzu City Hammers, the Nomads fans were not amused at all and demanded the resignation of Ramadhan, which the Burundian accepted and rendered in his resignation letter.

Wanderers went ahead and appointed Mwase as an interim head coach and the gaffer knows against Dedza Dynamos is a must-win match to atone the wounds of the team’s fans as well as align themselves the race for the title.

“I am not new at the club and the players are the same,” he told Wanderers Media. “I understand we have sailed through troubled waters but there is no need for me to be under pressure — we just need to do right things and get back to the winning ways.”

Commenting on their opponent, the former Flames coach — who guided the team to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 — is further quoted as noting that Dedza Dynamos are coming from a convincing 3-0 win over Bangwe All Stars but the Nomads will do all it can to produce a positive result.

“We recognize the fact that they are a good team but we are not scared to face them, we will do our part to produce desired result and bring smiles to our supporters,” he told Wanderers Media.

The Lali Lubani Road club currently lie 5th on the log table with 13 points from eight games — 10 behind leaders Silver Strikers while Dedza are 7th with 11 points.

Wanderers Media chronicles that since 2022, the Nomads have faced Dedza Dynamos on seven occasions including friendly matches in which they won four times and drawing on three occasions.

Meanwhile, Mwase is expected to give the Nomads’ new signing, Cameroonian forward, Sama Thierry Tanjong his debut match after world football governing body, FIFA issued an international transfer certificate clearing Wanderers to start using him.

The former Cameroon’s Under-20 international was signed on May 2 for the next 24 months and was awaking the FIFA international clearance certificate and Wanderers have also successfully registered him with SULOM — making him eligible to be featured.

According to Wanderers Media’s Facebook platform, Tanjong launched his football career at First Sport Academy in Cameroon at the age of 7 and has played for various clubs in Cameroon, Congo and South Africa with a combined record of 112 goals.

Nicknamed the Predator, he has played for South African side Baroka FC and he was quoted as saying: “I am super excited with the clearance. I can’t wait to play and contribute to the success of the club.”

The former Cameroon’s Under 20 International has previously played for Cameroonian Elite One with Union Sportive De Douala and Leopard Sportif De Douala as well as the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s top tier Ligue 1 under Sanga Balende FC before switching to South Africa’s National First Division side, Baroka FC.

He expected to enforce the blunt Wanderers striking force which has only managed to score nine goals from eight games played so far — rendering the Nomads at an unenviable fifth position with 12 points.

The resentment by Wanderers fans over the team’s unsatisfactory performance stems from the fact that the Nomads finished trophy-less last season after their arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets swept all silverware — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup and the Airtel Top 8.

Their performance last season led to the resignation of English coach, Mark Harrison and in trying to revamp the team, management brought in new players — striker Clement Nyondo, defender Timothy Silwimba, midfielder Blessings Singini and the Cameroonian Tanjong.

Tanjong will be playing a catch up if he starts banging in goals as the race for the TNM Super League 2024 Golden Boot has the leading player, Zeliat Nkhoma has eight goals and he is in top form as just last weekend he netted a brace in their 3-2 win over Mighty Tigers and also in the 2-1 over Karonga United yesterday.

Nkhoma is two ahead of Mzuzu City Hammers’ Isaac Msiska and Emmanuel Jnr Saviel of Civil Service United — both also scored a brace when Hammers beat Wanderers while Saviel claimed his in his teams triumph over Chitipa United.

Also with five goals is Karonga United’s Saulos Moyo after scoring yesterday in the 1-2 loss to Kamuzu Barracks yesterday — while those with four goals apiece are Silver Strikers duo of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji; Creck Sporting’s George Chiomba and Big Bullets Patrick Mwaungulu.



Week 9 of TNM Super League 2024 will put to test unbeaten run for defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets and league leaders, Silver Strikers on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The clash of the giants is a litmus test both teams which have not posted any defeat for the season — with the Bullets fourth on the log with 14 points while Silver are on top with 22 points from eight games; six points clear of second placed, Mzuzu City Hammers with 16 points.

The People’s team have only two wins and five draws while the Central Bankers have seven wins and a draw to their credit.

Crowd pulling encounter promises fireworks and a lot of expectations from both camps itching for a straight win. Last season, both teams played out to two one-all draws but the Sunday encounter fans are baying for a win for any of the two.