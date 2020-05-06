MEC to verify eligibility of youths in terms of age

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) assures the public that it shall invite all new registrants to come to registration centres that have been flagged are registering minors to verify their eligibility in terms of age.

This was announced by MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah Sc at a press conference in Blantyre on Tuesday where she added that if the registrants shall not avail themselves, they shall be treated as ineligible and will strike them off the voters’ roll.

“The Commission will do this in a very transparent manner,” she said. “Monitors and all senior officials of all political parties will be allowed and are greatly encouraged to attend these proceedings.”

She said MEC has received several complaints of minors registering with National Registration Bureau (NRB) and then subsequently proceeded to be registered as a voter by MEC.

“These issues have also received media coverage, that in some areas there were minors who were being registered.

“Particularly, complaints have been received from the Democratic Progressive Party and the Malawi Congress Party.

“The allegation has been that these minors are told to cheat by falsifying their age, saying that they are about 18 or will turn 18 by June 11, 2020, when they go to register with NRB.

“In some instances, it has been reported that the minors are actually ferried to NRB registration centres by representatives of political parties.

“The implication is that if they beat the NRB system they subsequently can register with MEC as voters since they will have the documentation identifying them eligible.”

She specifically mentioned MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera laying these accusations against MEC that it is colluding and conniving with NRB to falsify the voters’ register in scheme to rig the coming fresh presidential election.

“These accusations were made by Dr. Chakwera at a press conference held on 29th April 2020,” Ansah said. “Dr. Chakwera mentioned that as a candidate and as a party, they do not have faith in the voters’ register that is being compiled at the moment.”

Ladies and gentlemen, the Commission met earlier today to look into this matter and agree on the way forward in view of these allegations.

The Commission is weighing the options of either reverting to the 2019 Voters’ Register or taking measures to screen the voters’ register that is being compiled now.

In screening the voters’ register it has been resolved by the Commission that it will revisit all problematic areas and all areas that have been flagged as having been registered the underaged.

In this endeavor, the Commission will invite all new registrants to come to these flagged centres to verify their eligibility in terms of age. If the registrants do not come, the Commission will treat them as ineligible and will strike them off the voters’ roll.

The Commission will do this in a very transparent manner. Monitors and all senior officials of all political parties will be allowed and are greatly encouraged to attend these proceedings.

The Commission will issue public messages through the radio and also write all political parties with a detailed schedule of the centres affected and the dates the screening will take place.

It is our sincere and honest expectation that this step taken by the Commission will have support of all stakeholders concerned.

The Commission is greatly aware the impact of the quality of the voter register in holding free, fair and credible elections.

To that extent we commit to take every possible step to ensure that no person who is eligible to register as a voter is disenfranchised from participating. At the same time, those that are ineligible are not getting their way illegally.

She also reminded all political parties to ensure that they train their monitors regarding their roles at registration centres.

She reminded the contesting parties and candidates that monitors have the following rights:

1. To be treated with due respect and consideration by all persons administering the registration of voters and by the representatives of other political parties

2. To request and obtain information on activities relating to the registration of voters; and

3. To submit to the Commission in writing complaints and appeals about any irregularities in the registration of voters.

“At the same time, it is the duty of monitors to monitor the registration activities objectively, to cooperate in order to ensure that the registration activities proceed normally by avoiding unjustified interference and obstacles to the work of registration officers.

“Lastly, the monitors must refrain from submitting complaints or appeals in bad faith or with the purpose of paralyzing the registration process.

“Monitors should be vigilant and should be filing complaints forms when they see a voter who is coming for registration is a minor.“

Meanwhile, Chakwera presented his nomination papers on Wednesday where he also unveiled the Vice-president Saulos Chilima of UTM Party as his running mate.