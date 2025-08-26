MEC to conduct a dry run September 16 general elections’ results management system tomorrow in eight councils





By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will tomorrow August 27 from 14h00-16h00 27th August, conduct a dry-run of the September 16 general elections’ results management system in eight councils — a technical test to verify the effectiveness and efficiency of the system in representative real-world conditions.

A statement from Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa says MEC will set up constituency and district tally centres and a national tally centre at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The exercise will be conducted in 73 constituency tally centres across the eight councils of Nkhata Bay, Dedza, Balaka, Neno, M’mbelwa (Mzimba), Lilongwe District, Chikwawa and Blantyre City.

All contesting political parties and independent candidates have been invited to send two representatives to the tally centres and the civil society organisations and the media are also welcome to to take part in the “important exercise — as their presence enhances transparency and builds public confidence in the electoral process.

MEC emphasises that it will not meet costs incurred by delegates and for further enquiries, stakeholders are encouraged to contact their respective MEC district elections offices.

MEC has also organised briefings taking place today for political parties through the multiparty liaison committees and district election support team in all the councils where the dry-run tests will be conducted.

Meanwhile, MEC reminds the public that spreading false information, particularly on sensitive matters relating to elections, undermines public confidence and trust in the electoral process.

The advice comes an article that circulated on social media suggesting that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) made an enquiry to MEC that indicated like it was published by the Times360 online but the information is fake and Times360 is also fake.

“The Commission has not received any such enquiry from the MCP, and no such story was published by Times369. This is therefore a clear case of fake news, said Mwafulirwa in the statement.

Thus MEC reminds the public to be responsible and encourages all stakeholders and citizens “to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing information on social media or other platforms”.

“Before forwarding or reposting any message, we kindly urge you to first verify the source. The Commission provides official information through press releases, media briefings, its website, and verified social media accounts. If in doubt, please reach out to the Commission for clarification.

“Together, we can help protect the integrity of the electoral process by ensuring that only accurate and verified information is shared.”