MEC reminds public officers to resign before being nominated for 2025 General Elections except Cabinet Ministers

* Or any other person whom the Constitution provides that they shall not be disqualified from standing for election



* As countdown is 250 days to go before September 16’s Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government elections

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is reminding aspirants of the September 16 General Elections that any person holding or acting in a public office or appointment is required to resign before nominated.

Except where the Constitution provides that such a person shall not be disqualified from standing for election solely on account of holding that office or appointment such as Cabinet Ministers.

With the countdown at 250 days to go before the September 16’s Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government elections, MEC is also asking the public to “ensure that their voter certificate is safe for a smooth voting experience”.

“Stay informed and engaged as we count down to the anticipated day,” says a public statement. “You can join us on our private and secure Whatsapp community to get more updates on your phone https://chat.whatsapp.com/HPAnwHgEAq5AdaSmz1V3nQ

Meanwhile, the public is also advise that MEC does not charge any fee for recruitment of staff — permanent or temporary — and thus urges everyone to report to the Police any person soliciting payment or any advantage under the guide of recruitment with the Commission.