MEC presents status of preparation for September 16 general elections to President Chakwera

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) yesterday held a meeting with President Lazarus Chakwera to present a report on the state of preparedness for the September 16 General Election, which is just 140 days away from today.

A statement from MEC indicates that the meeting was in accordance with Section 6(1) of the Malawi Electoral Commission Act which, “apart from guaranteeing the independence, provides that for the purpose only of accountability”.

It also states that MEC “shall be answerable, and report directly, to the President on the overall fulfilment of the functions and powers of the Commission”.

“During the meeting, the Commission presented an update of all activities that have been implemented so far — including voter registration and voter transfers, status on procurement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for polling”.

The report also includes status of the upcoming activities such as inspection and verification of voters register, nomination of candidates and polling.

This report will also be shared at a National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) meeting tomorrow, April 30, in Lilongwe involving all political parties and invited electoral stakeholders.

Meanwhile, MEC chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja is urging all registered voters to verify their names during the voter verification exercise scheduled to take place in May.

At an engagement meeting with Mulanje stakeholders at Njema — to raise awareness on the voter verification exercise — Mtalimanja said: “This is an important exercise, and I urge everyone to take part to ensure that their names have been correctly recorded.

“Doing so will help facilitate a smooth voting process on September 16,” she said while also asking community members to promote peace during the election period.

“I urge you to refrain from inciting political violence,” she said. “Let us be patriotic by refraining from being used for violence at whatever level.”

On his part, Traditional Authority (T/A) Njema expressed satisfaction with the approach taken by MEC, saying the message has come at the right time and they will make sure that it is passed on to everyone.

“We will work with community structures and utilise various public platforms such as churches, funerals, and other gatherings on the need to do voter verification.

“This approach will help increase awareness about the voter verification exercise, encourage participation, and promote civic engagement within the community,” he said.

On the part of government, Minister of Homeland Security, Ezikiel Ching’oma has reassured Malawians a robust security measures will be implemented to prevent rigging during the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a rally at Chowo in Lilongwe, Ching’oma said every vote will count and that government is committed to ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

“Our government will take all necessary measures to guarantee the integrity of the elections” he said.—Additional reporting from Njema and Chowo by Innocent Chamtulo & Patience Longwe, MANA