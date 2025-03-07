MEC pledges robust security measures at all polling stations on September 16 General Elections

* Every Malawian should feel safe and protected when at every voting station across the country

By Duncan Mlanjira

As the September 16 General Elections fast approaches, Malawi Electoral Commission pledges that it is working closely with law enforcement agencies to put in place robust security measures at all polling stations across the country.

The pledge was made by Commissioner Dr. Limbikani Kamlongera, chairperson of research monitoring & evaluation committee at the multi-stakeholder consultation meeting on promoting free expression and ensuring the safety of journalists during elections, which was held yesterday in Lilongwe, March 6 — organised in liaison with the Media Council of Malawi and UNESCO Malawi.

In addition to ensuring the safety of journalists, Kamlongera said MEC “is committed to providing security for all individuals participating in the electoral process”, adding that every Malawian should feel safe and protected when at every voting station across the country.

“We assure voters that measures are being implemented to prevent any form of intimidation, violence, or disruptions at polling centers,” she said, while at the same time urging political parties, candidates and their supporters to also play their part in ensuring peaceful elections.

“Violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society, and anyone found violating electoral laws should face the full force of the law. As we approach the 2025 General Election, let us all commit to creating a peaceful electoral environment where every citizen can exercise their democratic right without fear.”

She thus implored on media professionals, security agencies, political stakeholders and electoral authorities to work together to uphold the principles of democracy, transparency and accountability.

“Together, we can safeguard press freedom, ensure electoral integrity, and strengthen our democracy,” she said, while emphasising that “elections are a defining moment in any country, and the role of the media in disseminating information cannot be overstated”.

“Journalists serve as the bridge between electoral authorities, political actors, and the public, ensuring that citizens are informed and engaged in democratic processes.

“However, as we celebrate the fundamental right to free expression, we must also acknowledge the importance of responsibility, safety and ethical reporting.

On the importance of free expression during elections, Kamlongera stressed that “freedom of expression is a cornerstone of any democracy” in which the media “plays an indispensable role in ensuring that electoral processes are transparent, accountable and inclusive”.

“Without journalists, there would be no informed electorate, and without an informed electorate, the credibility of elections would be weakened and grossly undermined.

“MEC recognises that a free and independent media landscape is vital for credible elections and as such we have endevoured to keep the media informed and also work along with them as partners.

“It needs no emphasis that during the election period, the media must be allowed to operate freely, without intimidation, censorship, or undue influence while discharging their duties.

“Journalists should be able to report on political developments, election preparations, voter concerns, and other critical issues without fear of persecution or prosecution.”

To this end, Kamlongera added that “MEC fully supports all initiatives aimed at creating an environment where journalists are free and safe to report about electoral processes because that strengthens democracy and enhances voter confidence in electoral processes”.

“While advocating for press freedom and safety of journalists, we must also acknowledge that freedom comes with responsibility. As much as journalists have the right to report on electoral matters — and indeed all other current affairs — they must do so in a manner that is ethical, factual, and free from bias.

“Misinformation, disinformation, sensationalism and inflammatory reporting can escalate political tensions and create unnecessary conflict during elections.

“It is crucial that journalists remain professional, verifying their sources and providing balanced coverage. We have examples from other countries where the media have been used -+ consciously or unconsciously — to perpetrate genocides, ethnic violence and even xenophobia.

“This has great potential of eroding peace and even development gains made over years. As we prepare for the election on 16 September 2025, it should be the conscience of every stakeholder to contribute towards consolidating the democratic gains the country has made over the years.”

On security, Kamlongera emphasised that in preparations for elections, MEC “is always in touch with the security agencies to ensure that elections are held in an environment characterised with peace and safety for every stakeholder”.

“Politicians should be able to go out and conduct campaign activities, the electorate should be able to go and patronise campaign activities — and so too should the media be able to go and report about campaign activities without fear of violence or feeling of insecurity.

“But it should be stated also that the safety of journalists is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies; it is also a responsibility of the journalists themselves.

“Reckless pursuit of information without assessing the risks can put lives in danger. Therefore, I urge all journalists to take necessary precautions, follow security protocols and seek assistance from authorities when covering high-risk events.”

She further called on deliberations on ways to be explored to create a safer and more conducive environment for journalists covering elections, saying: “Strengthening partnerships between media houses, law enforcement agencies, and electoral bodies is one step toward achieving this goal.”

She thus stressed MEC’s total commitment to its duty “to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair and credible manner” in order that “every step of the electoral process, from voter registration to the announcement of results, must be transparent and inclusive”.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of electoral integrity, and this includes upholding media freedom while ensuring that all election stakeholders operate within the confines of the law.

“The role of journalists in elections is crucial, but they must also recognise the importance of accuracy and fairness in their reporting. The spread of false information can distort public perception, undermine trust in the electoral process, and potentially incite violence.

“As such, we encourage all media practitioners to uphold the ethics of journalism and work in partnership with MEC and other stakeholders to ensure that the public receives factual and impartial election-related information.”