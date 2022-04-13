MEC engaging public hearings on preliminary constituency and ward boundaries review

The current constituency boundaries

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) — which embarked on a comprehensive constituency and ward boundaries review since April, 2021 as mandated by the Republic’s Constitution — continues with its consultation meetings with public hearings that were rolled out this week.

On Monday, MEC engaged with the public in Rumphi, followed by Nkhata Bay and Mzuzu on Tuesday and was in Karonga today, Wednesday to be followed by Chitipa (Thursday); Mzimba (April 19) and Likoma Island on April 29 to conclude the North.

The Commission is mandated to review the constituency and ward boundaries every five years and the last exercise was done some 13 years ago — 1998.

During the process, MEC has held consultation meetings with political party presidents, secretaries general, directors of elections and other executive members to present its work plan and possible scenario using the National Statistical Office projections on eligible voter population as required by the law.

The Commission also engaged with various stakeholders like Parliament, civil society organisations, academia, development partners, government departments and agencies, traditional leaders, the media and now the general public.

For the public hearings, MEC says it has specifically invited MPs, Ward Councillors, traditional leaders, political parties, media, civil society organisations — including those with interest in the youth, the elderly, women and people with disabilities and other electoral stakeholders.

However, the Commission stresses that it will not meet participant expenses.

When rolling out the exercise, MEC has said this is very important that after every five years the pollster should make sure that all constituencies are equal in the numbers of voters by accommodating the eligible ones that would turn 18 on the day of the next elections.

Once the whole process is through — set for this year — the new constituency and ward boundaries shall be presented to Parliament for its debate and approval — but Parliament shall not alter the boundaries of any constituency, except upon the recommendation of MEC from matters to arise from the Parliamentary debate on the review report.

If Parliament would reject the boundary review, MEC had indicated that it has no more powers to go ahead with it but to use the current constituency and ward boundaries for the next elections.

In the case that Parliament rejects a constituency and ward demarcation review, any interested stakeholders from the general public, that include civil society organisation (CSOs) and MPs, can demand for its reconsideration through MPs as a private member Bill.

Once the reviewed boundaries shall be approved, MEC shall not apply them should a vacancy arise that needs a by-election before 2025 tripartite elections.