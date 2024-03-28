MEC declares Karonga by-elections peaceful

MEC chairperson announcing the official results

* Won by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in all the three wards that were up for grabs of Chilanga, Rukuru and Kaporo

* This is the first time when an election has been held without violent incidents reported throughout the process

By George Mponda, MANA

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale has described Tuesday’s local government by-elections in Karonga as one of the most peaceful polls ever held in the district.

Justice Kachale said this at Maghemo Secondary School Hall on Wednesday when he officially announced results of the by-elections won by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in all the three wards that were up for grabs of Chilanga, Rukuru and Kaporo.

“Those who follow the political terrain of Karonga will attest that this is the first time when an election has been held without violent incidents reported throughout the process,” Kachale said, while extending gratitude to all government departments, especially the Malawi Police Service, for their role in making sure the electoral process was safe from violent incidents.

Kachale, however, mentioned that two candidates who wanted to contest under Leadership with Compassion Party (LCP) were disqualified because their party has not yet been registered with the Registrar of Political Parties.

“We also received written complaints from MCP and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) accusing some parties of issuing handouts during campaign and we have since instructed them both to report the issue to the police, who will investigate the matter since they are the ones who have the mandate,” he said.

According to MEC’s official results, MCP candidate Alick Ng’oma emerged winner for Chilanga Ward with 1,516 votes, seconded by UTM candidate Ndaziona Mwausegha who got 1,031 votes.

In Rukuru Ward, Gift Kumbukani Mwale (MCP) won with 5,854 votes followed by Dominic Robson Kamwambi (DPP) who bagged 1,332 votes whilst King Ngayambimba Mvula (MCP) won Kaporo Ward with 1,662 votes followed by DPP’s Laston Mwenitete who got 881 votes.

MCP’s deputy regional chairperson for the North, Kezzie Msukwa said the results are a clear indication of Malawians’ approval of the party’s administration.

“This should send a clear warning to other political parties that want to compete with us in the 2025 general elections,” Msukwa said. “We will crush them the same way we have done in Karonga where people thought MCP is unpopular.”

Political parties that contested in the by-election included MCP, DPP, UTM, AFORD, National Democratic Party (NDP) and also other four independent candidates.

A total of 68,410 voters cast the vote in the by-elections which came following conviction of former ward councillors for the three wards for fraudulently pocketing K2.4 million from vendors in exchange for plots.

Meanwhile, in an interview ahead of announcing the official results, Justice Kachale stressed the need for more civic education on the new electoral laws, saying: “We have noticed that we need to intensify civic education on the time of opening and closing of voting because it seems there are a lot of people who were still not aware that time for closing polls is now 4:00pm.

“As a Commission, we don’t want to turn voters away due to this hence the need for more awareness on the timings.”