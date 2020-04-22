MEC asks supporters not to accompany presidential candidates for presentation of nomination papers on May 6-7

By Duncan Mlanjira

In view of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has asked the fresh presidential elections candidates to inform their party supporters not to accompany them for the presentation of nomination papers to be held on May 6-7 at the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

MEC further says that only 20 delegates, including the running mate, will be allowed entry into the hall and that no supporter shall be allowed to hang around the venue in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures.

“All other preventative measures, as announced by the Ministry of Health & Population, will also be strictly observed,” says the statement issued by Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika.

Alfandika says all candidates and political parties are advised to stick to time they will be allocated to them ensure a smooth and time-saving nomination process.

The allocated time will be furnished to them and other details regarding the programme by contacting director of media and public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa on 0999 274 304.

The candidates and political parties are also asked to present their completed nomination papers to MEC secretariat for pre-inspection before presentation day.

The parties that collected nominations papers from MEC are the rulling ARE Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its electoral coalition with United Democratic Front (UDF); the coalition of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party; New Republican; Shaibu Mustafa’s New Vision for Democracy and Chisi’s Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy.

There are four are independents — Ras Chikomeni Chirwa, Smart Swira, Henry Mdebwe and Phunziro Mvula.

Candidates are expected to collect 10 signatures of registered voters in each if the 28 districts before presentation to MEC to be done on April 23-24.

Meanwhile, MEC completed the first phase of the voter registration that was held in Chitipa, Karonga, Salima, Dedza, Blantyre, Chikwawa and Nsanje districts but the second phase for April 21-May 4 was suspended when the Government announced plans to have a National Lockdown.

However, Human Rights Defenders Coalition sought for a High Court injunction which Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda granted and ordered that there should an inter-partie hearing within seven days from April 17 for judicial review.

HRDC sought for the injunction, saying the government did not address any measures attached to the lockdown to cushion the poor who live below the poverty threshold.

When the intention to effect the national lockdown, there were protests in the streets of Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre by small enterprise business traders against the decision.

The second phase of registration meant for April 21 to May 4 was supposed to involve 10 districts — Rumphi, Likoma, Mzuzu City, Mzimba, Lilongwe District, Lilongwe City, Thyolo, Luchenza Municipal, Phalombe and Mulanje.

Third phase was for May 8-22 is for 8 districts — Nkhata Bay, Mzimba, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Dowa, Balaka, Neno and Mwanza.

The last phase for May 25-June 7 was for nine districts — Kasungu District, Kasungu Municipality, Mchinji, Mangochi District, Mangochi Town, Machinga, Zomba District, Zomba City (central) and Chiradzulu.

Announcing the launch of the fresh elections during a press briefing at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre, MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah SC said all voters who registered during the 2019 Tripartite Elections and the three by-elections held thereafter, just need to go and confirm if their names appear in the register for their respective centres while those who did not will be expected to bring national identity (ID) cards for registration.

The Commission is expecting to register those that have turned 18, or will attain voting age by 7June 2020 or never registered as voters during the 2019 Tripartite Elections and the three by-elections held thereafter.

MEC in collaboration with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) has set a special arrangement by placing one team per ward to conduct national registration for all voter registrants with national ID.

All eligible voters without a national ID are, therefore, advised to go to these centres first and register with NRB and thereafter use the proof of registration to register as a voter with MEC.

To register with the NRB, a registrant needs to bring along either two witnesses who are holders of national ID or a biological parent who holds a national ID.