MEC approves 6 candidates, rejects two for Liwawadzi Ward by election

After receiving eight nomination papers from aspiring candidates on February 10 for Liwawadzi Ward in Balaka North Constituency, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has approved six and rejected two.

The rejected two are Abraham Makhaula and Master Fundi.

Makhaula, who wished to contest as a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, was rejected because he presented in adequate nominators — 9 instead of 10 and had no political party endorsement.

Fundi was to contest for the United Democratic Front (UDF) but he submitted his nomination papers late after closing time —16:08 hours and also had inadequate nominators — 6 instead of 10.

Those that are ready to contest at Precious Khwiyao Chimtengo (independent); Pharaoh Kambiri (Democratic Progressive Party (DPP); Mervin Makwinja (Freedom Party (FP); Haris Mhere (Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD); Ronald Pias Mphepo (People’s Party (PP) and Obedi Peter (independent).

In a press statement MEC is reminding all stakeholders that a candidate can be disqualified at any point before polling if information is availed that could have led to disqualification during the nomination stage.

For one to be duly nominated to contest in elections, the law provides that he or she should;

a) Have attained the age of 21 years on the day of nomination

b) Should be a Malawi citizen

c) Should be a registered voter

“Notwithstanding the above, no one is eligible to be nominated to contest in Parliamentary or Local Government Elections, if the person:

a) Has been adjudged or declared to be of unsound mind;

b) Is an undischarged bankrupt having been declared under a law of

the Republic;

c) Has, within the last seven years, been convicted by a competent court of a crime involving dishonesty or moral turpitude;

d) Owes allegiance to a foreign country;

e) Holds, or acts, in any public office or appointment, except where this Constitution provided that a person shall not be disqualified from standing for election solely on account of holding that office or appointment or where that person resigns from that office in order to stand;

f) Is a serving member of the Defence Force or Malawi Police Service; or

g) Has within the last seven years, been convicted by a competent court of any violation of any law relating to election of the Members of Parliament of Ward Councillor.

“In view of this, the Commission is encouraging members of the public to come forward if they have justifiable evidence or information challenging the eligibility of the above-listed candidates.

“The information will be treated in confidence and should be submitted in writing stating name of candidate and specific eligibility criterion not met,” says the statement signed by Sam Alfandika, MEC Chief Elections Officer.

The post of Liwawadzi Ward fell vacant after the death of Thomson Bwanali, who died on October 25, 2019.