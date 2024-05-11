MEC advises concerned stakeholders to verify with Registrar of Companies and PPDA for authenticity of supplier of polling materials

* Sheba Enterprises is a Malawian company not the Sheba Enterprises Ltd that is said to be UK-based



* Unsuccessful bidders are asked submit their request for debriefing sessions before May 22, 2024

By Duncan Mlanjira

Since the publication by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announcing the awarding of a contract to Sheba Enterprises to supply and deliver non-sensitive polling materials, reports circulated on the social media indicating that the said company was registered in UK but was dissolved in 2015 and that it no longer exists.

But in a press release, MEC Chief Elections Officer, Andrew Mpesi described the allegations as “misinformation”, adding that Sheba Enterprises is a Malawian company and not the said UK-based Sheba Enterprises Ltd — as indicated by reports on social media.

“Anyone is free to check with the Registrar of Companies and the Director of Public Procurement & Disposal of Assets regarding its registration status,” says the statement.

Mpesi also also reiterated that Sheba Enterprises participated in the international competitive bid which MEC advertised for and also reminded stakeholders that it is a requirement under the Public Procurement & Disposal of Assets Act that an intention to award a contract should be published for public information so that it unsuccessful bidders can request for debriefing session.

In the advert published in the Daily Times and the Nation newspapers, MEC indicated the unsuccessful bidders should submit their request for debriefing sessions before May 22, 2024

Sheba Enterprises’ contract amount is at K2,166,256,122.32 to supply and deliver non-sensitive polling materials outlined under the bid — that include security seals (plastic and padlocks); polling station labels; rubber bands; thumb print pads; glue sticks; rulers; pairs of scissors; calculators; plastic garbage bags; paper towels; crowd control tapes; plastic hand washing buckets; masks; gloves; sanitizers; badges; magic markers and detergents for ballot box cleaning (thinners).