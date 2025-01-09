MDF, Police condemn tendency of inciting political violence 

* The tendency of inciting political violence has the potential of plunging the country into chaos as the country gets closer to the General Elections

* We call upon all citizens to desist from being used by some political parties, CSOs and individuals in acts of political violence

By Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service have strongly and unequivocally condemned some political parties, civil society organisations (CSOs) and individuals for inciting political violence in the country.

In a joint press statement released late this afternoon, by MDF Commander and Inspector General of Police, expresses concern “over the growing tendency of some political parties, CSO leaders, and individuals using public platforms and social media to spread hate speech and false rumors intended to create public alarm”.

“The tendency of inciting political violence has the potential of plunging the country into chaos as the country gets closer to the General Elections,” reads the statement.

The two security agencies have strongly warned those involved in the said acts, that these are crimes that are punishable under the Laws of Malawi.

“We call upon all citizens to desist from being used by some political parties, CSOs and individuals in acts of political violence,” says the statement.

MDF and the Police have assured Malawians that they are taking all necessary measures to curb political violence to ensure maximum protection of citizens and their property.

Prior to the 2019 General Elections, there were mass demonstrations organised by CAOs and opposition political parties, which the MDF provided security.

There had been some violence in recent times in Lilongwe targeting demonstrations organised by CSOs in full view of the Police as the perpetrators of the violence were suspected to be members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

While President Lazarus Chakwera condemned the violence, he fell short of mentioning that the culprits are suspected MCP followers.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express