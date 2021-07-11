MCTU set for mass demonstrations against Labour Bill

Parliament passed the Labour Bill last week

By Steven Mkweteza, Contributor

At its emergency general council meeting held on Saturday in Blantyre, Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU), resolved to stage a countrywide demonstrations against the just passed labour relations amendment Bill.

Speaking in an exclusive interview after the closed door meeting, MCTU secretary general, Madalitso Njolomole said they resolved that mass demonstrations would press the authorities to suspend or not assent to the controversial bill.

Among others, Njolomole disclosed that MCTU would ask its legal counsel to seek for a court stay order that the union was not in support of the Bill.

“Even though the Bill was passed in Parliament, we are of the view that the Head of State cannot assent to the bills as it infringes on the workers rights,” he said.

He added that the demonstrations, which are scheduled for Thursday, July 15, will petition President Lazarus Chakwera against assenting to the Bill, which he said, workers were not fully and widely consulted on.

“We are, therefore, asking all workers to boycott work and join the national demonstrations to show that we are still mourning our fellow workers rights. Demonstrators are also asked to put on a red attire on the day,” he said.

While parring always reports of political affiliation for the activity, Njolomole said his union was suspicious with how government acted on the particular Bill, saying it was not done in good faith, hence, opting for reversal.

MCTU is the umbrella body of over 26 workers affiliates across the country.