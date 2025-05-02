MCTU commends Chakwera’s leadership for working towards decent jobs for all

Chakwera being briefed of contents of Code of Conduct

By Andrew Phiri & Mary Makhiringa, MANA

Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU), has commended President Lazarus Chakwera for various transformation in the labour sector such as job promotions and salary increments in some sectors of the civil service.

MCTU President Charles Kumchenga said this yesterday during Labour Day 2025 commemoration at Balaka Stadium where the President and First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera joined Malawians in reflecting labour issues under the theme; ‘Democracy for decent work that works for all’.

“Following several engagement meetings with Ministry of Labour and other departments, let me assure you that our challenges were answered and we hope to see more positive changes in future.

“However, let me also urge the government together with other stakeholders to work on addressing some of gender based violence (GBV) issues happening in working places — especially where women and junior staff become victims,” Kumchenga said.

On his part, Minister of Labour, Peter Dimba said his Ministry will work together with Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAMA) and other partners to ensure improvement on labour rights and other labour related issues such as minimum wage and compensation laws.

Recently, Ministry of Labour carried out labour series of inspection in companies in Thyolo, Blantyre, Lilongwe districts to ascertain decent work, labour rights, workers protection among others.

ECAMA president Annie Chavula, however, said employers in Malawi face numerous challenges such as price fluctuation on the market due to the depreciation of the kwacha and shortage of foreign currency especially the US$.

“We are also advocating for the speeding up of Workers Compensation Fund,” she said. “This is one way of cushioning the workers from the various challenges Malawi is facing.”

Chavula thus urged government to adopt the ILO Convention 190 on the elimination of violence and harassment which covers a wide area of social and labour issues including basic human rights, minimum wage, industrial relations, employment policy, social dialogue, social security and other labour-related issues.

In attendance was Wellington Chibebe, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director responsible for Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique, who hailed all workers in the country for positively contributing to socio-economic development through decent work and social justice agenda after ECAMA spoke of the need for Malawi to adhere to international conventions on labour issues.

Chibebe also acknowledged contributions by workers in Malawi towards national economy, saying: “This year’s theme reflects our shared commitments and activeness in realising an inclusive work place.

“It also aligns with our core mission of promoting social justice and decent work. Labour contribution to the national development remains a priority and this is why the ILO has been supporting Malawi Government in implementing the decent work agenda.

“We are also supporting Malawi Government through Ministry of Labour in the implementation of the global accelerator on social protection,” he said.

At the event, MCTU awarded Standard Bank Malawi as the Employer of the Year while Castel Malawi was awarded for ‘Compliance to Labour Laws with Malawi Liverpool Welcome Research Programme being awarded as the Best on Quality Services & Innovation.—Editing by Maravi Express