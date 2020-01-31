MCP’s Peter Dimba declared as MP for Lilongwe South Constituency

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has declared Peter Dimba as Member of Parliament representing Lilongwe South Constituency for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) following the successful by-election, held on Thursday, January 30.

Dimba earned 11,230 votes beating four others — Julius Chombwe Grecian for Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) who had 50 votes; Frank Namponya Mazizi of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with 1,663 votes; Patson Kachingwe Mthyoka (independent with 1,800 votes) and Samson Phinifolo, also independent with 295 votes.

Making the declaration at a press conference at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre on Friday, MEC chairperson, Justice Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC said Lilongwe South Constituency registered a total of 32,459 registered voters but 15,247 voters turned up representing 46.97 percent voter turnout.

There were 295 null and void votes, representing 1.97 percent.

“We are satisfied that it was conducted in an environment where the electorates were free to elect a candidate of their choice without fear and intimidation.

“We are also confident that the results we are about to announce reflect the will of the voters of the Lilongwe South Constituency. The Commission, therefore, declares this election as a credible one that has met legal requirements and international best practices.”

MEC failed to conduct Lilongwe South by-elections during the May 21, 2019 due to the death of UTM candidate Agness Penimulungu and in accordance with electoral laws, the parliamentary election had to be postponed while the Local Government and Presidential elections proceeded.

However, MEC failed to hold the by-election on November 5, 2019 alongside the Local Government by-election in Matenje Ward of Kasungu North West Constituency because there were serious cases of violence occurring in the constituency after all the preparations were on course.

Ansah reported that MEC did the by-election launch, registration of voters and voters roll verification, nomination and launched the official campaign but violence erupted there during its campaign period.

“The Commission tried to quell the situation through the Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) but it never worked. The situation was getting worse, more cases continued to occur.”

She said when the violence was getting out of hand with MEC officials being targeted as well, it was resolved to postpone the by-election to save lives and property in the constituency and also to give room for addressing all matters causing the violence.

“MEC wishes to extend its appreciation to Government through the Ministry of Finance for releasing funds to conduct the by-election.

“The Commission commends all stakeholders for their continued support in voter mobilisation whenever there is a by-election,” Ansah said.

She also applauded chiefs from Matenje Ward in Kasungu, met and share notes with their counterparts in Lilongwe South on how to conduct peaceful elections.

On the low voter turn up, Ansah this has been the trend in by-elections there is low voter turnout, citing by-elections in Zomba Chisi Constituency that had 36.56 percent on December 22, 2015 and also on November 1, 2016 in Mchinji West Constituency, whose turnout was 25.85 percent.

On 17th October 2017, MEC also conducted by-elections in Lilongwe Msozi North, whose turnout was 40.93 percent; Lilongwe City South East (18.06 percent) and Nsanje Lalanje at 57.17 percent.

“here is need to join hands to stop and reverse the trend. Voter turnout is very high during General Elections but slumps during by-elections.

“If you notice campaign rallies are well patronized but not polling. It is high time that people realized that real support every candidate and party needs is a vote.

“That is the ultimate demonstration of true party membership. Attendance to a political party won’t usher a candidate into office.