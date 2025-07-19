MCP’s election campaign manifesto pledges to create 3 million jobs

* Particularly targeting the youth, whom Chakwera described as the engine of national progress

In the manifesto for the 2020 general elections for the Tonse Alliance — of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), late former Vice President, late Saulos Chilima’s UTM Party and other partnering political parties — promised to deliver 1 million jobs for the youth but that has now been revised to 3 million as unveiled by President Lazarus Chakwera in the MCP manifesto for the September 16 polls.

In his address at the launch of the manifesto today at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Chakwera appealed to Malawians to grant him a fresh five-year mandate to complete development projects disrupted by crises during his first term.

The President highlighted that some initiatives that were pledged to be developed ahead of the 2020 fresh elections — including the 1 million jobs — stalled due to global and domestic challenges, but he emphasised that progress had still been made in critical areas like infrastructure, health, and housing.

“Despite the storms we’ve faced, including CoVID-19, global economic shocks, Cyclone Ana & Freddy, cholera outbreak — and the Chikangawa tragedy that claimed the life of Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima, we have laid a solid foundation. With your trust, we will finish the job,” said Chakwera.

The manifesto centres on food security, governance reform, improved public service delivery, wealth building and job creation at three million, particularly targeting the youth — whom he described as “the engine of national progress.”

Under wealth creation, the President launched the Ten-Ten Makwacha Youth Challenge, a flagship initiative providing startup capital to young entrepreneurs, alongside plans to revamp the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

“We are equipping our youth to become employers, innovators, and drivers of inclusive growth,” he said Chakwera, earning loud cheers from the stadium crowd.

Turning to governance reform, Chakwera proposed scrapping off the appointment of city chief executive officers (CEOs) by instead empowering residents to elect city mayors, promoting accountability and community representation.

Chakwera also pledged to restructure government ministries and reduce cabinet inefficiencies by integrating digital technology and streamlining public sector systems.

On public service delivery, Chakwera promised better services in 72 services in 24 key sectors, including the construction of flush toilets in schools and markets to enhance sanitation and dignity for all.

The most ambitious promise was the introduction of future accounts for every newborn child, where the government will deposit K500,000 accessible when they turn 18-years — a measure aimed at ending generational poverty.

“This is how we build a Malawi where poverty is not inherited,” declared Chakwera, as the crowd erupted in applause. “This new five-pillar manifesto aims to transform Malawi by 2030, beginning with eradicating hunger through comprehensive agricultural reforms that will ensure sustainable food security for every citizen.”

Chakwera thanked Malawians for their resilience and trust, pledging to govern with transparency, vision, and results if re-elected, adding that the five core pillars in the manifesto — food security; job & wealth creation; governance; reform; and rebooting the public service delivery strategic pillars — are designed to drive the realisation of the MW2063 national vision; the long-term national development strategy aimed at transforming Malawi into a wealthy and self-reliant nation.

He expressed his gratitude to the 2.6 million Malawians who voted for him during the 2020 elections, describing their support as the foundation of his leadership.

The rally marked the official kickoff of MCP’s campaign ahead of the September 16 general elections, setting the stage for a highly-contested electoral season.

Among the notable achievements highlighted were the creation of over two million jobs for young people, out of the six million previously unemployed, a reduction in attacks on people with albinism, and the successful rollout of mega farms across the country.

Chakwera also highlighted the construction of thousands of houses for security officers, completion of the National Cancer Centre, and road infrastructure upgrades across the country.

The President also commended Malawi’s development partners for their invaluable contributions to the country’s development efforts — emphasising the crucial role these partners play in supporting the implementation of various development initiatives and expressed his optimism about future collaborations.

“I am confident that this manifesto will serve as a robust blueprint for our partnership in advancing Malawi’s development agenda,” he said. Having worked together over the past five years, I look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts over the next five years.

“Our vision is for a prosperous Malawi — not just for today, but for the future generations,” President Chakwera declared.—Content by Maryam Ibrahim & Innocent Manda, MANA and official Malawi Government Facebook page, pictures by Roy Nkosi, MANA; edited by Maravi Express