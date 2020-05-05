MCP/UTM first to present nomination papers

By Duncan Mlanjira

The electoral coalition of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party will be the first to present their candidate’s nomination papers for fresh presidential election scheduled for July 2.

The presentation of the nomination papers will be done at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Wednesday and Thursday (May 6-7) and MCP’s president Lazarus Chakwera will present them at 09:00hrs where he is expected to reveal his running mate — heavily touted as TUM president Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The Democratic Progressive Party DPP will be the last to present the papers on Thursday at 15:00hrs.

After Chakwera on Wednesday comes Shaibu Mustafa of New Vision for Democracy Party at 10:00hrs followed by Peter Kuwani’s of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development at 11:00hrs.

Independent candidate Ras Chikomeni Chirwa, who was barred from contesting for the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections because he failed to meet several of the conditions needed, comes at 14:00hrs followed by another independent Reverend Hadwick Kaliya.

Thursday is the turn for three independent candidates — Khwechani Wesuze Nkhoma at 09:00hrs, Phunziro Mvula at 10:00hrs and Smart Swira at 14:00hrs before the DPP presents theirs.

In view of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has asked the fresh presidential elections candidates to inform their party supporters not to accompany them for the presentation of nomination papers.

MEC further says that only 20 delegates, including the running mate, will be allowed entry into the hall and that no supporter shall be allowed to hang around the venue in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures.

“All other preventative measures, as announced by the Ministry of Health & Population, will also be strictly observed,” said a statement issued on April 23 by Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika.

Alfandika said all candidates and political parties are advised to stick to time they will be allocated to them ensure a smooth and time-saving nomination process.