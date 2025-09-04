MCP presidential running mate Vitumbiko Mumba assures Malawians of cement availability

* After the discovery of trade saboteur, Agrocom Ltd, which was found hoarding 10,000 bags of cement imported from Zambia

By Chifundo Kowedza & Chifundo Kowedza, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate in the September 26 polls, Vitumbiko Mumba has assured Malawians that cement will now be available in many selling points across the country.

Mumba made the assurance in Blantyre City’s Soche Zingwangwa Constituency and at Kapeni Primary School, Chichiri Misesa Constituency, and later when he addressed people at Chigumula BCA Club Banana Constituency.

The presidential running mate disclosed that government had uncovered over 10,000 bags of cement which were allegedly being hidden by some traders, saying: “I visited Zambia, where we bought cement and to our surprise, we found that it was not available in Malawi.

“After investigating, we discovered that some traders were deliberately hiding the bags. “We have recovered 10,000 bags of cement and it will now be available everywhere.”

On Tuesday, President Chakwera warned individuals allegedly working to frustrate his administration’s development agenda, saying they will not succeed.

Speaking to a gathering at Waliranji trading centre during his whistle-stop rallies in Lilongwe and Mchinji yesterday, Chakwera said some people were deliberately trying to derail government programmes for political gain.

“We have realised that there are some unscrupulous people who are on the ground to frustrate what my government is doing, just to make me look like a failure.

“But let me warn you that although I am a calm person, do not take me for granted,” said the President — as the Government metes an infringement order on the trade saboteur, Agrocom Ltd, based along the Kanengo-KIA road for hoarding bags of cement imported from Zambia.

Agrocom is one of the four companies that had been assisted with forex to import low cost cement from Zambia in order to address acute shortages on the market — and speaking to the media, Secretary for Trade & Industry, Christina Zakeyo said it was disheartening to find out that Government had gone an extra mile to facilitate the importation, only for Agrocom to decide to hoard the commodity instead of putting it up on the market to take care of the shortages.

She emphasised that this is a direct infringement of the Competition and Fair Trading Act, saying: “We did not expect such infringement. Fellow importers like Randera, Melton Hardware and Mada Buildings have brought in and made available more than half of their expected quantities which are in the range of 67 trucks and we were expecting Agrocom to do the same.

“The laws are clear, having been served with the infringement notice, after investigations this company will be liable to the penalties there of. And even the Business Licensing Act which works hand in hand with the Competition and Fair Trading Act may come into play.”

Director of Consumer Affairs for Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC), Brenda Bota said they had received complaints from consumers that the company, despite importing the cement, was not selling — hence issuance of the infringement notice upon which investigation and further action would follow.

According to Bota, the hoarding was in direct conflict with Section 51 (a) the Competition and Fair Trading Act and calls for up to 10% of gross annual turnover as penalty.

Bota further indicated that records so far show the company had been importing this cement since August 20 but up to September 1st, it had not released the cement to the market.

The inspection team had found a consignment of over 14 trucks which is equivalent to 7,800 bags of cement and the company has been ordered to sell all the cement to consumers

The Ministry recently issued a strong warning against hoarding of cement and other essential commodities as they deprive Malawians and are often responsible for price hikes on the market.

Meanwhile, on his campaign whistle-stop tour, Mumba — who is Minister of Trade & Industry — says President Chakwera’s choice of him as running mate signifies trust in the youth, stressing that young people will be fully included in decision-making processes concerning the country’s development the MCP continue to rule Malawi.

Mumba acknowledged the hunger situation in some parts of the country and observed that some Malawians were struggling to find food due to a number of factors — including drought and other unfavourable weather patterns that affected food crop production.

He, therefore, said that government had already started distributing relief maize in some parts of the country to support affected households.

Mumba’s tour in the Southern Region started on Tuesday at Zalewa in Neno, going up to Mwanza Boma, down to Chapananga in Chikwawa where he drummed support for Chakwera, aspiring legislators and ward councils on MCP ticket.

Yesterday, Mumba told large gatherings of his whistle-stop tours that government has set aside K1 trillion through the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to support citizens, with young people expected to benefit the most.

He urged people in Blantyre and across Malawi to vote for Chakwera, stressing that the MCP-led government will continue with development initiatives to uplift livelihoods.

In Chilomoni Kabula Nancholi Constituency, Charles Harish Joshi is contesting for a Parliamentary seat as Khuza Rampi and Christopher Kondwani Magoya are aspiring for local government seat at Nancholi Manyowe and Namiwawa Sunnyside wards respectively.

In Mpemba South West Constituency, Happy Chirwa is vying for the parliamentary seat, with Mussa Chikwakwa looking forward to becoming ward councilor for Mpemba Ward, while Innocent Ota aspires to become Chigwaja Ward councilor, all on MCP ticket.

In Blantyre South East Constituency, Paul Hofman Mhone is contesting for a Parliamentary seat, with Mcmore Salima vying for councilor for Naotcha Ward

Thousands of Malawians flocked to the streets to cheer Mumba as he unpacked MCP Manifesto

Meanwhile, MCP Director of Youth, Baba Steven Malondela, said during the whistle-stop that Malawians were banking their hope in Mumba, saying he will provide them with start-up capital to venture into businesses through loan provision.—Editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express