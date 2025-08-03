Mchinji Villa register their 2nd win of NBS Bank NDL in style by beating leaders Red Lions 2-1

* Move to 10th place of the relegation zone by displacing Chilumba Barracks who are playing their Week 9 fixture on Tuesday against Chintheche United

* As Mitundu Baptist close gap behind Red Lions to one point after beating Ntaja United 1-0 at Nankhaka

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mchinji Villa came from a goal behind to beat NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) 2025 leaders, Red Lions 2-1 at Mchinji Community Ground yesterday — registering their second win in the inaugural league in style.

They have moved to 10th place of the relegation zone from 11th — displacing Chilumba Barracks, who are playing their Week 9 fixture on Tuesday against Chintheche United at Chitipa Stadium.

Following the loss by Red Lions, Mitundu Baptist have now closed gap behind the leaders to one point after beating Ntaja United 1-0 at Nankhaka through Josophat Kwalira, who fired a powerful shot outside the 18-yard box beating Ntaja United goalkeeper.

This is Red Lions’ second loss in 9 games in which they have won six and drew once and have 19 points while Mitundu are second with 18 points from 6 wins of three losses and no draws.

However, ahead of their match, they were sharing 15 points with Baka City and Namitete Zitha. Baka City are up against Bangwe All Stars at home, Karonga Stadium this afternoon while Namitete Zitha will be facing FOMO FC, also at home, Mchinji Community Ground.

At Mchinji Community Ground yesterday, Red Lions took the lead in the 29th minute through Abel Gerald that took them to half time out to 63rd minute after resumption when Mchinji Villa’s Juwao Davie equalised.

The hosts took the lead seven minutes later through Kelvin Mustafa through an assist from Shamiuna Watch, whose overall performance earned him Man of the Match award.

At Nankhaka, Mitundu Baptist’s winner by Josophat Kwalira was scored in the 69th minute for that also earned him Man of the Match award while the result for Ntaja United leaves them in danger of being displaced from their 8th position if Ndirande Stars beat Jenda United on Tuesday, August 5.

Ndirande Stars are 9th with 9 points while Ntaja United have 10 points on 8th. The relegation zone is 9th to 12th place, with the rock bottom being occupied by Jenda United at no point from 8 games.

The two matches were scheduled to Tuesday due to the current fuel challenges the country is facing as the visiting teams could not manage to refuel their team buses to the match venues.



